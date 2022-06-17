The Jonas Brothers and Uma Thurman selected as part of 2023 Walk of Fame class

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Jonas Brothers and Uma Thurman selected as part of 2023 Walk of Fame class

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 8.12pm
Uma Thurman, Jon Favreau and the Jonas Brothers are among the famous faces that have been announced as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s class of 2023.

They are part of a new list of 24 entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, and Recording to be selected to receive stars on the famous Los Angeles boulevard next year.

The announcements were made by chairwoman of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel, Ellen K, on Friday.

As well as Thurman (pictured), celebrities to be honoured in the Motion Pictures category include Vince Vaughn, Ludacris, Bill Pullman and John Waters (Ian West/PA)

As well as Thurman, celebrities to be honoured in the Motion Pictures category include Vince Vaughn, Ludacris, Bill Pullman and John Waters.

Oscar-nominated actress Juanita Moore and Fast And Furious star Paul Walker are due to be honoured posthumously in the category.

The Jonas Brothers will receive their star in the Recording category, as will Lenny Kravitz, Marc Anthony, Sheila E, Irving Azoff, Blake Shelton and Charlie Wilson.

As well as Favreau (pictured), honourees in the Television category include Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrettt Morris and Ellen Pompeo (Ian West).

US singer Jenni Rivera will be honoured posthumously in the category.

As well as Favreau, honourees in the Television category include Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrettt Morris and Ellen Pompeo.

International pianist Lang Lang joins Melba Moore and US a cappella group Pentatonix to receive stars in the Live Theatre/Live Performance.

International pianist Lang Lang (pictured) joins Melba Moore and US a cappella group Pentatonix to receive stars in the Live Theatre/Live Performance.(Lauren Hurley/PA)

“The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway,” K said.

Dates have not been scheduled for the star ceremonies and recipients have two years to schedule their ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire.

