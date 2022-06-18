Superfans gather in Liverpool for World David Bowie Fan Convention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Superfans gather in Liverpool for World David Bowie Fan Convention

By Press Association
June 18 2022, 2.16am Updated: June 18 2022, 2.58pm
Superfans gather in Liverpool for World David Bowie Fan Convention (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scores of David Bowie superfans have gathered en masse for a special convention celebrating the life of the late singer.

Fans, some dressed as the famous musician, met on the first day of the World David Bowie Fan Convention at St George’s Hall, in Liverpool, on Friday.

World David Bowie Fan Convention
Fans from all over the world, including Japan, Switzerland and the US, arrived for the event, which featured art, sculpture and talks from former members of Bowie’s band.

Speakers include musicians Gail Ann Dorsey and Carlos Alomar and graphic designer Jonathan Barnbrook, each sharing their own perspectives on the artist’s life work.

World David Bowie Fan Convention
Bowie, one of the most influential and revered musicians of the 20th century, died with liver cancer on January 10 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

The fan convention comes as part of a year of celebrations of what would have been his 75th year.

World David Bowie Fan Convention
On January 8, on what would have been his 75th birthday, Madame Tussauds announced that the singer was to be immortalised once again in a new waxwork.

It will be the London tourist attraction’s second model of Bowie, with the first unveiled in 1983 during the height of his Let’s Dance period.

World David Bowie Fan Convention
Many other celebrations took place in the run-up the milestone occasion, including a pop-up shop that launched in October 2021 at 14 Heddon Street in London, which is pictured on the front of Bowie’s 1972 Ziggy Stardust album.

A sister shop was also opened in Bowie’s adopted home town of New York, at 150 Wooster Street, close to where he lived in his final years and created his last album Blackstar.

The World David Bowie Fan Convention is due to run from Friday 17 until Sunday 19 June.

