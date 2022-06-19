Love Island bombshell Danica to choose her man in recoupling ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island bombshell Danica to choose her man in recoupling ceremony

By Press Association
June 19 2022, 12.52pm
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)

Love Island bombshell Danica Taylor will choose who she wants to couple up with and one boy will be dumped from the villa in scenes due to air on Sunday night.

The 21-year-old dancer from Leicester has caused friction among the contestants since arriving at the Majorcan villa on Friday.

Viewers will discover the result of the tense recoupling ceremony in which the girls will choose their partner – starting with Danica.

Later, Danica will receive a text saying she is going on a date with the boy she has chosen to couple up with.

The new couple will enjoy a romantic picnic and drinks on the beach.

She will say: “Honestly, this is probably the second genuine date I think I’ve been on.”

Her date will reply, “Wow, pleasure” before adding: “I am sure a lot of boys would want to kiss you.”

Danica will reply: “Kisses on first dates?”

It comes after 27-year-old Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti appeared to dump actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu, also 27, branding her a “liar”, after it emerged she had been sneaking off to spend time with new boy Jay Younger.

Viewers will also discover whether Ekin-Su sticks with Davide or looks elsewhere during Sunday night’s episode.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

