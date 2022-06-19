Foals promise to deliver ‘thumping’ headline set on Glastonbury’s Other Stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Foals promise to deliver ‘thumping’ headline set on Glastonbury’s Other Stage

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 12.02am
Yannis Philippakis of Foals on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)
Yannis Philippakis of Foals on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)

Foals guitarist Jimmy Smith has promised the band will deliver a “thumping” set with the biggest light show of their careers when they headline The Other Stage at Glastonbury.

The indie three-piece will top the bill on the Somerset festival’s second largest stage on Friday night – some 14 years after their first appearance at the event.

Smith, frontman Yannis Philippakis and drummer Jack Bevan will perform songs from their new album Life Is Yours as well as older hits such as My Number and Spanish Sahara.

NME Awards 2022 – London
Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan and Jimmy Smith of Foals (Ian West/PA)

Smith told the PA news agency the show will be “probably our biggest moment” as a band.

He said: “Personally speaking, I used to go to Glastonbury all the time. I used to camp opposite the Other Stage.

“That slot, the one we got offered, the one we are doing, is the one I really, really wanted anyway. It feels very serendipitous.

“I would say it’s probably the biggest single show in the band’s history.”

Smith said the band had over the years been “climbing the ladder of Glastonbury logically”.

Referring to headlining the main Pyramid Stage, he added: “There’s really only one place left to go. But we’ll see about that.”

Talking about what the band has planned for their show on Friday night, he said: “I think it will be a pretty solid and thumping set. There might be some surprises.

“We are not very good as a band at doing surprises. We like to get on with what we are doing.

“We are going to have a good light show, that’s for sure. I think it will be our biggest light show yet.”

V Festival 2015 Day Two – Chelmsford
Jessie Ware (Yui Mok/PA)

Jessie Ware is headlining The Park Stage on Saturday night and said the slot “doesn’t get better than that when you’ve made a record that’s for dancing”.

The singer-songwriter and host of the popular podcast Table Manners released What’s Your Pleasure? in 2020, an album inspired by disco that was critically acclaimed and reached number three in the UK charts.

She told PA: “Closing the Park Stage at 11 o’clock at night? Those are bucket list moments and I don’t take it for granted. I will relish every moment and then I will party.”

Speaking about it being Glastonbury’s delayed 50th anniversary edition, Ware added: “I think the suspense has been built up and I think that the release of that – and the celebrations and the fact that Glastonbury is the greatest festival in the world – it’s going to be one to remember.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play Glastonbury a few times before. But I do feel like people are ready for this occasion, so we have got to give them a good show.

“The great thing and also sad thing is that, because of Covid, not many people have been able to see my show.

“I have put a lot of time and love and effort and thought into the show so for me many people will be experiencing this show that I’ve worked so hard on for the first time, unless they came to maybe my Brixton shows or my regional shows.

“I love the show that we’ve created and I want people to see it.”

Glastonbury 2022 is scheduled to take place from June 22 to June 26 and tickets are sold out.

Foals headline The Other Stage on Friday night from 10.30pm while Jessie Ware headlines The Park Stage on Saturday night from 11pm.

