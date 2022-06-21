Two Love Island contestants dumped from the villa after public vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two Love Island contestants dumped from the villa after public vote

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 10.24pm
ITV undated handout photo of the logo for Love Island (ITV)
ITV undated handout photo of the logo for Love Island (ITV)

Ikenna Ekwonna and Amber Beckford have been dumped from the Love Island villa after the public voted for their favourite islanders.

Following the public’s vote after Sunday’s episode of the hit ITV dating show, six islanders were put at risk – but it was Ikenna and Amber who placed at the bottom.

After the announcement, the other contestants were emotional as they said their goodbyes.

Dancer and model Tasha Ghouri, who was among the six at risk, said: “I actually can’t stop shaking I feel like she’s one of my closest gals. It’s heartbreaking, it genuinely is heartbreaking.”

Also speaking from the beach hut afterwards, paramedic Paige Thorne was tearful over Amber’s departure, describing her as someone you could “always go to for everything and anything”.

Senior microbiologist Dami Hope was coupled up with Amber in the show, but had recently expressed his romantic interest in Indiyah Polack.

After the news, he said: “They were probably two of the people I’m closest with in here and I actually will miss Amber a lot, I’m not going to lie. I feel guilty for even wanting to miss her but I will miss her.”

While leaving the villa, Amber said: “I feel like I’ll miss all the love islanders.

“The laughs, the girls messing around obviously, little chats with Dami. But I don’t have any regrets, definitely done myself proud, I’ve been true to me.”

Ikenna added: “I’m definitely going to miss all the islanders, I’ll say Dami in particular and Amber, who’s here with me.”

Hotel waitress Indiyah was comforted by Paige and Tasha as she became emotional following the departure of her friend Amber and Ikenna, who she was coupled up with on the show.

She also explained the predicament that she and Dami had planned to tell Amber and Ikenna about their interest in each other, but that they would now not get the chance.

The next day, Dami and Indiyah developed their relationship and talked about if they had ever been in love.

Indiyah said: “I feel I’ve had loads of love for someone but I don’t think I was ‘in love’.”

Dami asked: “What would it take for you to be in love?” to which Indiyah replied: “A lot of contributing factors.

“I feel like if I’m with somebody and there is that slight feeling my head could be turned or I could have eyes for somebody else then that goes to show that I’m not in love.”

The islanders also took part in a game of truth or dare, which seemed to ruffle some feathers.

The game saw Indiyah choose Dami after she was dared to give a lap dance and a kiss to her favourite islander.

While Dami chose Indiyah for who he would most like to spend a night alone with in the hideaway bedroom.

The game also caused some commotion when rugby player Jacques O’Neill said he thought Ekin-Su and Jay were the couple most likely to not work out while his ex-girlfriend Gemma and Luca were the most likely to stay together.

The end of the episode also teased that 26-year-old Antigoni Buxton would be entering the villa during Wednesday’s episode.

Ahead of her appearance, the singer-songwriter from London said: “I’ve been single for almost a year-and-a-half and for the whole of the last year my goal has been to have as many different experiences as possible.

“I really just want to say ‘yes’ to things. Why not? It’ll be fun. I’m a Cypriot girl and I love being in the sun. I’ve got nothing to lose.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

