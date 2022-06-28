Bond stars help celebrate young film-makers at Into Film Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bond stars help celebrate young film-makers at Into Film Awards

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 5.01pm
Barbara Broccoli and Lashana Lynch arrive at the Into Film Awards at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)
Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and Lashana Lynch, who starred as Nomi in the latest 007 film, have helped celebrate the work of young film-makers at the Into Film Awards.

The annual event, held at the Odeon Luxe in London’s Leicester Square, highlighted the work of emerging talent across a series of categories including best animation, best film, teacher of the year and review of the year.

Hosted by comedian Sue Perkins, the awards were also attended by famous names such as Hollywood star Eddie Redmayne, Lucifer actor Tom Ellis and documentary-maker Stacey Dooley.

The Into Film Awards
Greta McMillan wins the changes for a better world award, presented by Eddie Redmayne and Jack Lowden (Ian West/PA)

Bond producer and Into Film trustee Broccoli said: “The Into Film Awards shines a spotlight on emerging young filmmakers and helps young people understand the career opportunities the screen industry might hold for them, bringing in new talent and addressing the critical technical and craft shortage we are facing in the industry.”

This year’s winners include Greta McMillan, from Portobello High School in Edinburgh, whose film Change Direction came out top in the new changes for a better world category.

Led and directed by McMillan, who is disabled, through the use of an eye gaze communicator, the short film is described as a “quietly impassioned call-to-action in the face of climate change apathy” and features the words of 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg being read by young actors.

The Into Film Awards
Eden Girls Leadership Academy from Manchester wins film club of the year, presented by Ben Shires and Miss Mustafa (Ian West/PA)

Also among the winners were a group of girls from Eden Girls Leadership Academy, Manchester, who won the film club of the year prize after using theirs to celebrate diversity and female empowerment.

This year’s submissions covered a wide range of topics including the impact of lockdown on mental health, climate change, bereavement, obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety.

The ones to watch award, in partnership with BFI Film Academy, went to 18-year-old Eden Quine-Taylor, from Crickhowell in Wales, while Jemma Evans, from Penybont Primary School in Bridgend, Wales, was named teacher of the year.

The awards are organised by education charity Into Film and supported by the UK film industry through sponsorship and the BFI using National Lottery funding.

