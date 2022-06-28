Vin Diesel updates fans from James Corden’s Late Late Show in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vin Diesel updates fans from James Corden’s Late Late Show in London

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 8.31pm
Vin Diesel (Ian West/PA)
Vin Diesel (Ian West/PA)

Vin Diesel has shared a video with Ed Sheeran from a special recording of James Corden’s The Late Late Show in London.

The late night CBS chat show is in the UK for a week of broadcasts from Freemasons’ Hall, featuring high-profile guests from both sides of the Atlantic.

Hollywood star Diesel, 54, is in the capital filming the latest instalment in the Fast & Furious film series, Fast X, but took a night off to attend the taping.

 

He told his 81.4 million Instagram followers he felt “blessed and grateful” to be there.

Sharing a video of himself and Sheeran sitting to the side of the stage, he said: “It is week 11 but I am not on set of Fast.

“I am at Freemasons’ Hall with Ed and my boy James Corden, and we are doing a show here and it is incredible. I just want to tell you all that I am grateful and love, love love.”

The week of special broadcasts has so far seen appearances from Stranger Things actor David Harbour and Billie Eilish, who headlined Glastonbury Festival on Friday night, while Lizzo took part in a Carpool Karaoke episode pre-recorded in Los Angeles.

Minnie Driver and Tessa Thompson are among the stars scheduled to appear later in the week.

Fast X is due for release next year with returning stars Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster, with Charlize Theron also tipped to reprise her role.

It was also recently announced that Marvel star Brie Larson will join the cast.

