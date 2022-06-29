Bond producers hail work of ‘wonderful’ 007 actors as they accept BFI Fellowship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bond producers hail work of ‘wonderful’ 007 actors as they accept BFI Fellowship

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 11.35am
Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have been awarded BFI Fellowships in a ceremony at Claridge’s in London (Suzan Moore/PA)
Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have been awarded BFI Fellowships in a ceremony at Claridge’s in London (Suzan Moore/PA)

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson paid tribute to the “wonderful actors” who have portrayed 007 over the years as they were honoured with BFI Fellowships.

The sister and brother duo, aged 62 and 80, own EON Productions and have produced the last nine films in the beloved spy series.

During an event at Claridge’s in London, they received the highest honour bestowed by the British Film Institute in front of an audience that included Naomie Harris, who played Miss Moneypenny in the recent Bond films, and Ralph Fiennes, who appeared as spymaster M.

BFI Chair’s Dinner
Naomie Harris (Suzan Moore/PA)

Speaking about the longevity of the franchise, Broccoli told the PA news agency Bond is “a classic hero”.

“He is out not for his own personal benefit. He is out for Queen and country. He tries to do the best thing,” she said.

“He is very heroic, and I think people admire that and look up to that. He has some fun along the way, which people enjoy as well.

“We have been very, very lucky. We have had the most wonderful actors portraying Bond over the years and we have had a wonderful cast and crew and technicians.

“So I think the audiences have just appreciated all the craftsmanship that goes into the films.”

Broccoli, the daughter of original Bond producer Albert R “Cubby” Broccoli, described the franchise as “everything” to her.

BFI Chair’s Dinner
Ralph Fiennes (Suzan Moore/PA)

She added: “We have been together working on these films for 40 years and I have grown up with them my entire life, so it is really everything.

“It is a family, it is a family business, and we consider all the people we have worked with over the years family and extended family.”

Wilson said working on the Bond films is “more than just a job”.

“It is a lifetime of involvement,” he said.

“Trying to make films that are entertaining and relevant to what is going on in the world and put Britain on the map.”

He also remained tight-lipped about the search for the next 007 after Daniel Craig delivered his final performance as the British Secret Service agent in No Time To Die last year.

He said: “We don’t know yet but certainly Daniel is fantastic and it is going to be very difficult to find someone that can replace him in the part.”

Broccoli and Wilson were recently honoured with CBEs at Buckingham Palace after being included in the 2022 New Year Honours List.

Together, they have also produced The Rhythm Section starring Blake Lively and several independent film projects including The Silent Storm with Damian Lewis and Radiator featuring Gemma Jones.

