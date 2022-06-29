Kris Marshall to return in Death In Paradise spin-off series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kris Marshall to return in Death In Paradise spin-off series

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 3.37pm
Kris Marshall as Humphrey in Death In Paradise (Denis Guyenon/BBC/PA)
Kris Marshall as Humphrey in Death In Paradise (Denis Guyenon/BBC/PA)

Death In Paradise is launching a spin-off that will continue the story of Kris Marshall’s dishevelled DI Humphrey Goodman following his return to the UK.

Marshall played the lead role in the Caribbean-set BBC detective drama for three series between 2014 and 2017 before being replaced by Ardal O’Hanlon.

Beyond Paradise will explore what happens to his character after his departure from sunny Saint Marie after falling in love with island tourist Martha Lloyd, played by Sally Bretton.

Now working in his fiancee’s home town in the UK countryside, Goodman will be distracted by the “surprisingly high crime rate” with a different case challenging him each week.

Filmed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, Death In Paradise has won fans with its mix of escapism, compelling whodunnits and plot twists since debuting in 2011 and currently stars Ralph Little.

The spin-off is a co-commission between BBC One and BritBox International and will be produced by Red Planet Pictures, part of the Asacha Media Group.

Filming will start on location in the UK later this year and further details, including casting, will be announced in due course.

Marshall said: “I had the best time playing Humphrey out in Guadeloupe and whilst I was delighted that he got his happy ending with Martha, I always wanted to know what happened next.

“So it’s a joy to be putting his crumpled jacket back on and seeing how life has panned out for him back in the UK.

“Working with Sally is a dream, and I can’t wait to continue Humphrey and Martha’s story and solve a few seemingly impossible mysteries along the way.”

Death in Paradise
Ardal O’Hanlon as detective Jack Mooney in Death In Paradise (BBC/PA)

Executive producer for Red Planet Pictures, Tim Key, said: “We always knew there were more Humphrey Goodman tales to be told and with the brilliant Tony Jordan leading the writing team, bringing all the Death In Paradise spirit, humour and joy to this brand new, original series, we can’t wait to get started.

“While Humphrey is used to contending with fiendishly clever puzzles, the biggest challenge of all is navigating his private life and finding out what happens beyond the ‘happy ever after’.

“We’re delighted to be working with Kris and Sally again and creating a little bit of Paradise in the UK.”

