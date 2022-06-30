Love Island contestants risk being dumped from the villa following public vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island contestants risk being dumped from the villa following public vote

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 2.15pm
The islanders face the threat of being dumped from the villa (ITV/PA)
The islanders face the threat of being dumped from the villa (ITV/PA)

Tensions look set to rise in Love Island as the islanders face the threat of being dumped from the villa.

Thursday’s episode will see Paige Thorne receive a text which reveals that the public have been voting for who they believe is the most compatible couple.

The message announces that “those with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight”.

The episode will also see Ekin-Su Culculoglu try to rekindle her romance with Davide Sanclimenti after she chose him during Wednesday’s recoupling.

The 27-year-old actress will ask Luca Bish to play matchmaker for her, to which he obliges.

Luca tells Davide: “I think she is genuine this time.

“She put her heart out there now in front of everyone. In the firepit to say what she said. She wants a chance, she wants to try and get back to the way you were.”

Italian-born Davide, 27, later goes over to talk to Ekin-Su, who wants to make amends after the explosive way their relationship ended at the beginning of the series.

She says: “I am ready to make it up to you, I am ready to try.

“It’s cool if we take it slow, it’s cool if we’re friends, it’s cool, I’m not going to pressurise you at all.

“I just want to know that you’ll give me a chance?”

The pair will get the chance to have some alone time together as it is announced they will be going on a date to a secluded vineyard.

In the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su says: “I feel emotional, I feel romantic, I feel like this is the best thing that could happen right now.”

Davide says to the boys: “I will try and open myself a bit more.”

Before he heads off, Luca cheekily tells him: “You’ve got to end the date in a kiss you know.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

