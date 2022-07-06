Sir Elton John on ‘poignant’ Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Elton John on ‘poignant’ Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour shows

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 2.03pm
Elton John performs during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London (PA)
Elton John performs during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London (PA)

Sir Elton John has said he is “determined to deliver something truly special” for his fans as he travels the globe on his marathon Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The 300-plus date worldwide run is due to conclude next year and will mark his retirement from touring after 52 years on the road.

So far it has seen him perform across Europe with shows in Milan, Paris and Frankfurt, and he also recently treated fans in London to a career-spanning set when he performed at British Summer Time’s Hyde Park music festival.

He told the PA news agency of the tour: “I honestly believe that they’re up there with the best shows I’ve ever done. Everyone has been cooped up and not seen any live music for quite some time, so I think people are ready for it.

“My fans have been so patient waiting for these shows to come around so I’m determined to deliver something truly special. For them to welcome me with such love and energy is wonderful.

“Also, I’ve never felt fitter and in better shape. I’m playing for over 2.5 hours a night and have so much more in the tank.

A picture of the tribute via the app which fans could download during Sir Elton John’s show at BST Hyde Park (Vodafone/PA)

“Also, as I’m visiting lots of places for the last time, the shows are really poignant.

“The fans in all these countries have been a huge part of my life and it’s an honour to say goodbye with the best shows I’ve done – ultimately they’re hugely celebratory moments.”

Sir Elton, 75, was also among the star-studded line-up of performers celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which he said was a “privilege” to be a part of.

The songwriter, who featured in a pre-recorded performance in the Platinum Party at the Palace event, said: “I think it was a big moment for the country as a whole, and it was a privilege to be a part of it.

“The Queen has been a constant presence in British life, and she has done so much for the country.

“I was playing at the San Siro in Milan that evening, so had to record my part in advance from Windsor Castle, but I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to be a part of the celebrations.”

During his BST Hyde Park show as he performed his hit song I’m Still Standing, and in collaboration with Vodafone and using Augmented Reality (AR) technology, fans were able to enjoy a time-synced 3D show, viewed via a special app, which was a tribute NHS and frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

Sir Elton said of the tribute: “It’s important that we don’t forget the sacrifices made by NHS workers during that time so I think anything that we can do, even if it’s just a small thing like giving away tickets or speaking about it in the press, that reminds people of what they went through, helps.”

So far the line-up for BST Hyde Park has seen Sir Elton, The Rolling Stones and Adele take to the stage with Pearl Jam and Duran Duran on the bill for the festival, sponsored by American Express, this weekend.

