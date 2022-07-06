Sir Elton John on ‘poignant’ Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour shows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir Elton John has said he is “determined to deliver something truly special” for his fans as he travels the globe on his marathon Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The 300-plus date worldwide run is due to conclude next year and will mark his retirement from touring after 52 years on the road.

So far it has seen him perform across Europe with shows in Milan, Paris and Frankfurt, and he also recently treated fans in London to a career-spanning set when he performed at British Summer Time’s Hyde Park music festival.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road and all the incredible fans today. Get home safe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6rKx61lcTn — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) June 24, 2022

He told the PA news agency of the tour: “I honestly believe that they’re up there with the best shows I’ve ever done. Everyone has been cooped up and not seen any live music for quite some time, so I think people are ready for it.

“My fans have been so patient waiting for these shows to come around so I’m determined to deliver something truly special. For them to welcome me with such love and energy is wonderful.

“Also, I’ve never felt fitter and in better shape. I’m playing for over 2.5 hours a night and have so much more in the tank.

A picture of the tribute via the app which fans could download during Sir Elton John’s show at BST Hyde Park (Vodafone/PA)

“Also, as I’m visiting lots of places for the last time, the shows are really poignant.

“The fans in all these countries have been a huge part of my life and it’s an honour to say goodbye with the best shows I’ve done – ultimately they’re hugely celebratory moments.”

Sir Elton, 75, was also among the star-studded line-up of performers celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which he said was a “privilege” to be a part of.

The songwriter, who featured in a pre-recorded performance in the Platinum Party at the Palace event, said: “I think it was a big moment for the country as a whole, and it was a privilege to be a part of it.

“The Queen has been a constant presence in British life, and she has done so much for the country.

“I was playing at the San Siro in Milan that evening, so had to record my part in advance from Windsor Castle, but I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to be a part of the celebrations.”

During his BST Hyde Park show as he performed his hit song I’m Still Standing, and in collaboration with Vodafone and using Augmented Reality (AR) technology, fans were able to enjoy a time-synced 3D show, viewed via a special app, which was a tribute NHS and frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

Sir Elton said of the tribute: “It’s important that we don’t forget the sacrifices made by NHS workers during that time so I think anything that we can do, even if it’s just a small thing like giving away tickets or speaking about it in the press, that reminds people of what they went through, helps.”

So far the line-up for BST Hyde Park has seen Sir Elton, The Rolling Stones and Adele take to the stage with Pearl Jam and Duran Duran on the bill for the festival, sponsored by American Express, this weekend.