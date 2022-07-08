BBC in talks with Gentleman Jack creator after HBO scraps show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC in talks with Gentleman Jack creator after HBO scraps show

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 1.59pm
Suranne Jones in Gentleman Jack (BBC/PA)
Suranne Jones in Gentleman Jack (BBC/PA)

The BBC has said it is in talks with the creator of Gentleman Jack after American network HBO decided to end its involvement in the show.

The period drama – which stars Suranne Jones as 19th century landowner Anne Lister, often regarded as the “first modern lesbian” – is a co-production between the broadcasters.

Created by Sally Wainwright, the series is based on Lister’s diaries, which were part-written in a cryptic code, and has won plaudits in the UK.

Gentleman Jack
Suranne Jones (Danny Lawson/PA)

However, in a statement to Deadline, HBO said it “will not be moving forward with a third season of Gentleman Jack.

“When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series’ creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it’s been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister’s journey has resonated with viewers.

“We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann’s story to life.

“We’d also like to thank our partners at BBC and Lookout Point for their collaboration on two remarkable seasons.”

A statement from Lookout Point, the producers of Gentleman Jack, said: “It has been an absolute honour to help Sally realise her wonderful vision and bring Anne Lister marching into the 21st Century.

“We are so proud of the profound impact that the series continues to have on viewers around the world and would like to thank all the fans for their incredible support. Huge thanks also to the BBC and HBO whose shared passion made series 1 and 2 possible and of course to Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle and every cast and crew member who helped bring Anne and Ann’s world to life with such glorious colour and feeling.

“Here’s to never conforming to the way people think a woman should look, or think, or be.”

 

The BBC suggested it was exploring further options with Wainwright.

A spokeswoman said: “We are tremendously proud of Gentleman Jack, a show which has made a huge cultural impact, and we are in discussions with Sally about what’s next.”

The first series of the period drama was a hit for BBC One and iPlayer, averaging 6.8 million viewers across its eight-episode run, according to the broadcaster.

It went on to win the Royal Television Society best drama series award in 2020 and also received Bafta nominations for best drama, as well as a leading actress nod for Jones’ performance.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly was among those lamenting the end of the show.

She tweeted: “OH NO!! Can the BBC not just do series 3 by themselves?? #GentlemanJack is brilliant and so many more stories to be told about these fascinating characters.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier