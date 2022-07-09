Carlos Santana postpones tour dates to ‘recuperate fully’ after onstage collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carlos Santana postpones tour dates to ‘recuperate fully’ after onstage collapse

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 4.59am Updated: July 9 2022, 6.23am
Carlos Santana postpones tour dates to ‘recuperate fully’ after onstage collapse (Alamy/PA)

US guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed the next six shows of his tour “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health”.

Doctors have recommended that the 74 year-old musician “gets rest to recuperate fully” after he collapsed on stage during a performance in Michigan.

Representatives said Santana was “doing well” and was recovering in hospital following the incident on Tuesday, during which he was “overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration”.

“I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana,” the musician’s manager Michael Vrionis said in a statement on Friday.

“Doctor’s have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

Carlos Santana
Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a performance in Michigan (Rodolfo Sassano/Alamy Live News/PA)

Dates in Cincinnati, in Ohio, Milwaukee, in Wisconsin, Rogers, in Arkansas, Dallas and Woodlands, in Texas, have also been postponed.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Mr Vrionis went on to say.

“Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern.

“He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

The incident in Michigan occurred during Santana’s Miraculous Supernatural Tour, which the band is currently undergoing with fellow rock band Earth, Wind & Fire.

Santana was attended to by multiple staff members and medical personnel onstage.

Videos shared on social media showed the musician being helped off the stage and waving to fans as he exited.

Members of the audience were reportedly asked by venue staff for their “prayers” following the “severe” medical emergency.

Santana was forced to postpone part of a Las Vegas residency in December last year, following an “unscheduled” heart procedure.

He resumed the residency in January and began the North American tour in March.

