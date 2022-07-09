Naomi Campbell has revealed she has a ‘great baby whisperer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Naomi Campbell has revealed she has a 'great baby whisperer'

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 12.37pm
Naomi Campbell has spoken about her daughter after receiving an honorary doctorate from UCA (Doug Peters/PA)
Naomi Campbell has spoken about her daughter after receiving an honorary doctorate from UCA (Doug Peters/PA)

British model Naomi Campbell has revealed she has a “great baby whisperer”, and her daughter is growing up to become “very tough”.

The 52-year-old announced that she had become a mother to a baby girl in May last year.

Speaking about her daughter to BBC News after receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of the Creative Arts (UCA) for her impact on global fashion, Campbell said: “She’s very tough. She falls down, she doesn’t cry. She doesn’t cry very much at all.”

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Naomi Campbell has spoken about her experience of motherhood after becoming a mother for the first time last year (Ian West/PA)

When asked if her daughter was a “good sleeper”, Campbell responded: “12 hours [sleep]. We got her on 12 hours when she was like two months.

“Great baby whisperer.

“Not me. I have a great baby whisperer.”

The model has been very private about her daughter and did not reveal she was expecting a child before announcing the news of her daughter’s arrival on Instagram in May 2021.

Earlier this year, Campbell and her daughter, whose name has not been revealed, graced the cover of British Vogue’s March issue.

Campbell also discussed her career as a model, which began when she was just 15.

“You have to trust your gut,” she said.

“You have to, because you actually do know what it is that’s for you.

“Of course you need to be getting confirmation from other people, but deep down, you know.”

She went on to reflect on the current state of the fashion industry, and her hopes for its future.

“Everyone should be equal.

“Everyone is qualified.

“But now it’s really (about) holding our industry accountable.

“You say you want to be inclusive, you say you want to be diverse.

“So let’s do it.

“I don’t want to hear anymore saying, I want to see the action.

“Because I’m clear, and I know the ones that do the action and I know the ones that just say it because they don’t want to get in trouble.

“I’m clear about who they are.”

She went on to discuss the issues of diversity and representation in the industry, saying: “In Paris, I’ve only found a makeup artist in the last two years of colour. One.

“I don’t discriminate, but it’s nice to know that it’s equal.

“I’ve always spoken because it’s what my experience is and I am allowed to speak of my experience and what I’ve gone through, and how I feel, and how I’m going to deal with it, fair enough, if I’m going to accept it or not.

“And I didn’t accept it then and I won’t accept it now.

“And they always tried to shut me up, to be honest, in many different ways.”

