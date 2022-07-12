First look at Olivia Colman in new BBC Great Expectations adaptation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First look at Olivia Colman in new BBC Great Expectations adaptation

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 4.41pm
Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham and Fionn Whitehead for the upcoming BBC adaptation of Great Expectations (Miya Mizuno/FX Networks/PA)
Olivia Colman looks unrecognisable in the first pictures released for the upcoming BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel Great Expectations.

The Oscar-winning actress, 48, will play the wealthy spinster Miss Havisham in the coming-of-age story about an orphan nicknamed Pip, played by Fionn Whitehead.

The six-part series has been created by Bafta-winning writer Steven Knight and is based on Dickens’ tale, which was first released as a series of weekly chapters beginning in 1860 before it was later published as a novel.

In the first-look images, Colman appears aged with wispy white hair while dressed in an embellished jacket and an ornate headpiece.

For one picture she can be seen holding on to Whitehead’s chin to examine his face as he wears a period-style white shirt and scarf.

While in another Colman uses a cane while Shalom Brune-Franklin, who plays Estella, sits in a chair examining a piece of paper.

They will appear alongside a cast including Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Rudi Dharmalingam and Matt Berry.

Olivia Colman embodies Great Miss Havisham as Shalom Brune-Franklin portrays Estella for the upcoming Great Expectations adaptation (Miya Mizuno/FX Networks/PA)

The series will also be executive produced by the team which was behind the BBC’s 2019 adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol – Knight, actor Tom Hardy, Sir Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W Zucker, Kate Crowe as well as Tommy Bulfin for the BBC.

Lucy Forbes, who has previously worked on This Is Going To Hurt, will act as lead director, with Mark Kinsella as producer.

Great Expectations will be produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker.

A Christmas Carol and Great Expectations are the first two in a series of adaptations of Dickens’ novels that have been commissioned by the BBC and FX Productions.

Filming on the upcoming series continues in the south of England and it is due to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

