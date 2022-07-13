Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson shares first glimpse at ‘best weekend of our lives’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson shares first glimpse at ‘best weekend of our lives’

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 1.02pm
Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson has revealed pictures from her wedding to rugby player Will Owen (PA)
Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson has revealed pictures from her wedding to rugby player Will Owen.

Tomlinson, 30, tied the knot at Euridge Manor in Chippenham, stunning in an off-the-shoulder white gown with “the most outrageous train” and styling her iconic copper hair in a classy up-do.

Sharing images of her special day to Instagram, the actress, who played Demelza in BBC drama Poldark, wrote: “When a Miss becomes a Mrs. I love you. The best weekend of our lives. The biggest thank you to all our family and friends.”

Speaking about her dress to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Tomlinson said: “There wasn’t even room for my dad to sit next to me in the car – he had to sit in the front! I have never felt so confident though. So happy. So loved. And so ready to walk down that aisle.

“The first dress I tried on was the one. I looked at my brother and he burst into tears and I just knew I’d found my dream dress and then some.

“I still tried on pretty much every other dress in the shop because why not?

“But I knew nothing could beat the dress I’d already found.”

Tomlinson said bride-to-bes should include their friends and family in choosing the dress because “that is where the magic really begins”.

The Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging star said she had always been “obsessed” with American actress Grace Kelly’s wedding dress and had planned on wearing a slinky sleek number but changed her mind after choosing the venue.

She said: “It is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been to. Once I’d seen the aisle, the setting, the different areas in which moments of our big day would be playing out, I was able to envision the dress in the surroundings.”

Tomlinson said her wedding planner was her brother’s fiancé, adding: “We wouldn’t have had the slightest clue where to even begin with any of it without him.”

She continued: “He was incredible – he even led the ceremony as I wanted it to be a friend, someone I love, standing up there with Will and I.”

The War Of The Worlds actress said she had been most worried to find the perfect jewellery but “felt like a queen” in the matching diamond necklace, earrings and bracelet she picked out.

Speaking about her big day, she added: “I think having some experience of red carpets and the world of fashion did help my nerves, certainly.

“Although, saying that, when you first arrive at the aisle and you look out and see the faces of friends and family that you love looking back at you, it all goes out the window and the bottom lip starts to tremble… and then, boy, do those happy tears come.”

