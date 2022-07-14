Morfydd Clark debuts as Galadriel in latest trailer for Amazon’s LOTR series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Morfydd Clark debuts as Galadriel in latest trailer for Amazon’s LOTR series

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 10.07pm
(Prime Video/PA)
Morfydd Clark takes centre stage as Galadriel in the latest trailer for Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings series.

The teaser, which premiered first for Prime Video subscribers, returns viewers to the magical world created by author JRR Tolkien.

Set thousands of years before the events of the world-renowned The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books, it will follow the events of the Second Age and the forging of the famous rings.

Saint Maud and His Dark Materials star Clark debuts as the powerful royal elf Galadriel, who was played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s movies.

“The enemy is still out there, the question now is where,” she warns Elrond, played by Robert Aramayo, best known as Eddard Stark in Game Of Thrones.

“You have not seen what I have seen.”

The trailer also offers a first look at the various realms of Middle Earth that will feature in the series, including the Dwarven realm Khazad-dum and the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion.

Viewers also get their first glimpse of characters from the island kingdom of Numenor including Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and Queen Regent Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).

His Dark Materials Premiere – London
Morfydd Clark (Ian West/PA)

The first instalment of the series was filmed in New Zealand and it was announced in August 2021 that production would move to the UK for the second season.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series will follow a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle Earth.

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay and directed by JA Bayona, Charlotte Brandstrom and Wayne Che Yip, who is also a co-executive producer.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, with new episodes available weekly.

