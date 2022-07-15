Sam Fender wows crowd at his biggest headline show yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Fender wows crowd at his biggest headline show yet

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 11.11pm
Sam Fender performs on the main stage during the first day of the TRNSMT Festival. On Friday he played Finsbury Park in London (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sam Fender performs on the main stage during the first day of the TRNSMT Festival. On Friday he played Finsbury Park in London (Jane Barlow/PA)

Newcastle appeared to descend on London as Geordie star Sam Fender wowed crowds in the capital for his biggest headline show to date.

The 28-year-old took to the stage and looked out onto a sea of black and white flags in Finsbury Park on Friday night.

Fender told the crowd it was a “f***ing magic” evening, as fans sang along to hits including Will We Talk, The Borders and Play God.

The memorable chorus of Seventeen Going Under rang out from the crowd long after the song was over, as revellers chanted along.

Fender made his Glastonbury debut this year and described it as the “most crazy experience”.

But he told the London crowd: “This is the first time we’ve ever done anything like this, it’s our biggest headline show we’ve ever played.”

He added: “Thank you so much for coming out, I’m gonna remember this one for a long time I think.”

Other songs in the set included Spit Of You, a song about the relationship between fathers and sons, and Dead Boys which he said was about his hometown of North Shields.

Fender took to the piano for the beginning of The Dying Light as people waved their lighters, and changed back to the guitar as fireworks shot into the air.

Thanking the crowd, he said: “This is a f***ing honour, this is the best job in the world.”

Closing out the 90-minute set, the crowd went wild for Hypersonic Missiles.

Fender was supported by acts including Irish band Fontaines DC and singer songwriter Declan McKenna.

Attendees were urged to drink water and wear suncream by flashing signs throughout the park during the day, as London experiences a heatwave.

