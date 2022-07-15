Sam Fender wows crowd at his biggest headline show yet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newcastle appeared to descend on London as Geordie star Sam Fender wowed crowds in the capital for his biggest headline show to date.

The 28-year-old took to the stage and looked out onto a sea of black and white flags in Finsbury Park on Friday night.

Fender told the crowd it was a “f***ing magic” evening, as fans sang along to hits including Will We Talk, The Borders and Play God.

The memorable chorus of Seventeen Going Under rang out from the crowd long after the song was over, as revellers chanted along.

Fender made his Glastonbury debut this year and described it as the “most crazy experience”.

But he told the London crowd: “This is the first time we’ve ever done anything like this, it’s our biggest headline show we’ve ever played.”

He added: “Thank you so much for coming out, I’m gonna remember this one for a long time I think.”

Other songs in the set included Spit Of You, a song about the relationship between fathers and sons, and Dead Boys which he said was about his hometown of North Shields.

Fender took to the piano for the beginning of The Dying Light as people waved their lighters, and changed back to the guitar as fireworks shot into the air.

Thanking the crowd, he said: “This is a f***ing honour, this is the best job in the world.”

Closing out the 90-minute set, the crowd went wild for Hypersonic Missiles.

Fender was supported by acts including Irish band Fontaines DC and singer songwriter Declan McKenna.

Attendees were urged to drink water and wear suncream by flashing signs throughout the park during the day, as London experiences a heatwave.