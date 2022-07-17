Presenters standing in for Lorraine over summer hope to interview royals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Presenters standing in for Lorraine over summer hope to interview royals

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 12.02am
Lorraine Kelly (David Parry/PA)
Lorraine Kelly (David Parry/PA)

Ranvir Singh and Christine Lampard are hoping to interview members of the royal family as they take it in turns to host ITV show Lorraine.

The presenters are replacing Lorraine Kelly on her self-titled morning show while she takes her usual summer break from presenting duties.

Good Morning Britain host Singh told Hello magazine her dream guest would be eight-year-old Prince George.

Ranvir Singh and Christine Lampard (Hello/PA)
Ranvir Singh and Christine Lampard (Hello/PA)

“I love having kids on, and it would be interesting to hear what he thought about wearing a suit at Wimbledon,” the 44-year-old said.

The mother-of-one added: “Children of that age are very switched on, and it would be fascinating to hear how much he knows about his role in life.

“I’d also like a conversation with the Queen. She holds so many secrets, a Pandora’s box that will never be opened.

“I’m an ambassador for domestic violence charity Refuge and think Camilla is great, too, raising awareness of domestic violence through Safe Lives.”

Loose Women panellist Lampard, 43, revealed she is a big fan of the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George at Wimbledon
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took Prince George to Wimbledon for the first time (John Walton/PA)

The former One Show presenter said of Kate: “She’s fantastic and I truly believe she was destined to become queen.

“I can’t imagine anyone doing a more fantastic job than her. What I’d most like to ask her is about the ordinary side of her life, at home away from the cameras.”

The duo, who will be presenting separately, promised to make a distinctive mark on the show.

Singh said: “I’m quite sarcastic and enjoy a bit of banter.

“My favourite stories are the quirky ones and I embrace chaos.”

Mother-of-two Lampard added: “I get a weird thrill when something doesn’t go to plan.

“Throughout the summer we’ll be like the naughty prefects and when the new term starts in autumn the head girl will return.

“Until then I feel a sense of responsibility looking after Lorraine’s ‘baby’.”

Lorraine is on ITV weekdays from 9am.

