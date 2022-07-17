Myleene Klass records musical project with daughters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Myleene Klass records musical project with daughters

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 12.02am
Myleene Klass and her daughters Hero Quinn and Ava Quinn (Ian West/PA)
Myleene Klass and her daughters Hero Quinn and Ava Quinn (Ian West/PA)

Myleene Klass said “I’ve got my own band” after revealing she has recorded a lullaby album with her musically-gifted children.

The former Hear’Say pop star and her daughters, Ava, 14, who has secured a place at the Royal Academy of Music, and 11-year-old Hero, who is preparing to take her Grade Seven in piano, joined forces on the project.

The album titled My Lullabies: Motown is a collection of 13 re-interpreted classic tracks, including Stevie Wonder’s My Cherie Amour and My Girl by The Temptations.

Myleene Klass with daughters Ava and Hero
Myleene Klass with daughters Ava and Hero (Hello/PA)

Klass, 44, told Hello magazine: “They’re my girls. We’re the Klass girls, that’s how we see ourselves.

“It’s been a phenomenal collaboration and I’ve got my own band.”

Klass revealed she has dedicated song What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted on the album to all of her “angel babies”, having suffered four miscarriages.

She said: “Just because I put a lullaby album out there, it doesn’t mean it’s for a perfect world. I cried all the way through that song – recording and sobbing.”

The idea for the album came from Myleene’s Music Klass lessons she gave on YouTube during the national lockdown, which was often joined by her children.

Daughter Hero said: “We have a special bond, and we’ll always be there for each other.”

Myleene also joked her three-old-son Apollo with fiance Simon Motson could join the family music venture.

“Well, I need a drummer. He throws enough things around the house so he’s showing the right potential,” the TV presenter added.

