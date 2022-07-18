Davide and Ekin-Su to consider future of their relationship after movie night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Davide and Ekin-Su to consider future of their relationship after movie night

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 4.26pm
The Love Island 2022 contestants (ITV/PA)
The Love Island 2022 contestants (ITV/PA)

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu will consider the future of their relationship after the revelations of movie night on Love Island.

The couple saw clips of each other getting intimate with other islanders while they were split up during Casa Amor.

Monday’s episode will see Davide confess to the boys the next morning that he is feeling “very confused” about his future with Ekin-Su.

In a preview clip, Ekin-Su asks him: “Do you understand my point of view? How do you think I feel when my partner doesn’t believe me?”

Davide replies: “Well, it’s not 100% fully and only my fault.”

The Turkish actress also appears cautious about their future as she adds: “If there’s no trust, there’s no relationship.”

Adam Collard also chats to Davide to share his thoughts on their relationship.

He says: “There’s a reason why you keep getting drawn together, why do you choose each other every recoupling, why are you flirting?

“Because it is good when you see you around the Villa, you and Ekin-Su, you do work and maybe she’s realised in Casa Amor how much you actually meant to her.”

Tensions are also set to rise in the villa as the islanders play two games which will reveal their true thoughts about their fellow competitors.

The first game, Suck and Blow, will see them pass a card around the circle using just their mouths and whoever drops the card must complete a dare.

The dares include kissing the islander you fancy most, which will land on Billy Brown.

Adam will be dared to do a three-way kiss with two contestants of his choice.

The islanders will also get to see each other’s true colours in Snog Marry Pie.

It will be the girls’ turn first and they must choose who they would wish to kiss, marry or hit in the face with a cream pie.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Monday on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier