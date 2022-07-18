Josie Gibson admits she stills imposter syndrome when presenting on This Morning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Josie Gibson admits she stills imposter syndrome when presenting on This Morning

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 12.03am
Josie Gibson (Ian West/PA)
Josie Gibson (Ian West/PA)

Josie Gibson has admitted that she still gets imposter syndrome on occasion while filming This Morning after three-and-a-half years of presenting segments with the show.

The 2010 Big Brother winner, who has co-hosted the ITV morning programme on a number of occasions, will return to the sofa for shows throughout the summer.

Gibson, who joined the show in 2019, said that her co-presenters – including Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond – have provided her with a lot of tips to ease her into the role.

Reflecting on the pressure when the camera starts rolling, she said: “I get nervous all the time and it’s three-and-a-half years along the line and I still get nervous to this day.

“Now and again, I’ve got to give myself a little talking to – because I sometimes get imposter syndrome – ‘What am I doing here? How did this happen? How did I get myself into this?’

“Alison always says everyone deserves to be there.”

The presenter noted how her fellow presenters have been supportive and that she “would not be there if it wasn’t for them”.

She added that her Bristolian background has helped her in the role, saying: “I’m quite nosey and I’m from a small town, so I think that helps when it comes to speaking with guests.”

Gibson has previously fronted This Morning alongside Vernon Kay, who she described as a “true professional” and admitted she got “starstruck” by him.

The TV star said that she was “honoured” to be asked to host the show once again, adding: “If you had said to me, ‘One day, you will be hosting This Morning’ – the biggest daytime TV show in the UK, I would have probably burst out laughing.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d be doing something like this.

“But I can’t wait – I love working at This Morning so much, I’ve got the best job ever.”

Catch Josie Gibson on ITV’s This Morning, weekdays from 10am.

