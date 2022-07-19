Former Sky executive Jane Millichip announced as Bafta CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Former Sky executive Jane Millichip announced as Bafta CEO

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 12.15pm
Bafta has announced the appointment of Jane Millichip in the role of Chief Executive Officer (Bafta)
Bafta has announced the appointment of Jane Millichip in the role of Chief Executive Officer (Bafta)

Jane Millichip has been announced as Bafta’s new chief executive, taking over from Amanda Berry.

Berry announced last year she would be stepping down from her role after more than two decades at the organisation, alongside the charity’s chief operating officer Kevin Price, who announced he would depart in September 2022, after some years.

Millichip was previously Sky Studios’ chief content officer and prior to that had served as the corporation’s chief commercial officer.

She said: “Bafta is a world-renowned brand and arts charity; entrusting its welfare to a new CEO is no small matter.

“I salute Amanda Berry and Kevin Price for their long-standing and impressive tenure, and I am honoured to be given this opportunity to take the organisation forward in the next chapter of Bafta’s story.

“Increasing accessibility, inclusion and relevance for the beneficiaries of Bafta’s learning initiatives, for its members, for the screen industries and for public audiences, alongside a focused growth strategy, will enable Bafta to evolve and deliver its charitable goals for years to come.

“I have seen the passion and commitment from all those involved in the organisation, and I am thrilled to be joining such a brilliant team.”

BAFTA Film Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
Bafta Chief Executive Amanda Berry with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London.

Millichip’s 25-year-career in television spans “production, distribution and broadcasting”, Bafta said, adding she has “extensive international experience, having overseen editorial and commercial activities in Sky’s European markets”.

She was selected for the role by Bafta’s board of trustees “following an extensive and highly competitive search” and will commence the role in October.

Bafta chair Krishnendu Majumdar said: “This is the first time the CEO role has been available at Bafta in over 20 years and I’m thrilled that we’ve pulled off a real coup in finding Jane, an inspirational leader who shares Bafta’s values for making the screen industries more accessible, inclusive and environmentally sustainable.

“Jane brings with her a unique and impressive combination of top-level commercial and creative experience that will ensure Bafta delivers its charitable remit, maintains the gold standard of our Awards and makes a positive impact on the film, games and television industries.

“She is highly regarded as a global television industry leader and is brilliantly placed to take Bafta to new heights.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]