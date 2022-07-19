Former Towie star launches new family reality series on OnlyFans TV

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former star of The Only Way is Essex Chloe Sims has announced she is set to star in a new reality series with her family on OnlyFans TV.

The 40-year-old reality star departed the ITVBe show last week, having been a prominent member of the cast since 2011.

In a post on Instagram, Sims announced she would be embarking on a new reality venture alongside her siblings, writing: “ITS OFFICIAL.

“The Sims family finally have their own show and we are so excited to share the brand new concept exclusively on OFTV.

“Download the FREE streaming app via – IOS app store, android, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung TV and Roku. @watchoftv.”

The post showed a striking image of Sims and her siblings: Frankie, 27, Demi, 25, Charlie and Charlie’s fiancee Georgia Shults, both 30.

The show, which features the working title House of Sims, will follow the family at home in Essex and on their travels to the US as they experience some major life developments.

Demi and Frankie followed in their sister’s footsteps by joining Towie in 2018 and 2019 respectively, but both recently left along with their sister.

The show will be available on OnlyFans TV, a streaming platform and app launched by the content subscription service – which allows users to earn money by positing photo and video content for their subscribers.

OnlyFans TV features free and original short and long-form video content from OnlyFans creators, accessible to their subscribers via their phones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Speaking about her new venture, Sims said: “OFTV have given us the opportunity to follow our dreams, we are all so excited and can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on, which is our brand new show.

“As a family we have so much more to offer our viewers – watch this space, it’s going to huge!”

The new reality show will follow the lives of the Sims siblings as they spend time at home in Essex and across the pond in the US (OFTV/PA).

Among those leaving messages of congratulations under the announcement were current and former Towie cast members including Georgia Kousoulou, who wrote: “Woohoo so excited for you all,” along with an array of emojis.

James ‘Arg’ Argent added: “Congratulations guys,” while Lauren Pope wrote: “Yessss finally!”

Other famous faces sharing their delight included Rita Ora who commented: “They’re coming,” and former Geordie Shore star Holly Hagen who wrote: “Congratulations angel!!! This is insane.”

Only Fans’ CEO Ami Gan said: “We couldn’t be happier to be bringing Chloe, Demi, Frankie, Charlie, and Georgia to OnlyFans.

“We’re giving them true freedom of expression and control over their narrative with this OFTV production.

“Having gotten to know the Sims, we cant wait to see their show come to fruition. OnlyFans gives them a platform to grow their community of fans while sharing who they authentically are publicly on OFTV.”

The new show is currently in pre-production and is expected to launch in 2023.