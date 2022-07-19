Dolly Alderton speaks out on the toxicity of self-care culture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dolly Alderton speaks out on the toxicity of self-care culture

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 12.03am
Dolly Alderton has discussed the toxicity of self-care culture (Ian West/PA)
Author and journalist Dolly Alderton called self-care culture “memefied introvertism” and “shitty behaviour” during a recent podcast interview.

Alderton, 33, gained recognition after the success of her memoir Everything I Know About Love, which was recently adapted for BBC Three.

Speaking on the Obsessed With… Everything I Know About Love podcast, Alderton discussed the concept of self-care culture with hosts Sophie Duker and Olga Koch.

Everything I Know About Love
Marli Siu as Nell, Emma Appleton as Maggie, Bel Powley as Birdy and Aliyah Odoffin as Amara in the BBC’s TV adaption of Dolly Alderton’s best-selling memoir Everything I Know About Love (BBC/PA)

After comedian Koch, 29, revealed she thinks self-care culture is “toxic”, Alderton said: “I totally agree. It’s memefied introvertism.

“It’s those pictures of cats in a bubbly bath and the font says ‘sorry I can’t make it I’m busy doing work’. That’s shitty behaviour!”

She added: “Stop eating pizza and watching Netflix and posting memes about cats being in the bath.”

Duker, 32, went on to say: “Yes, like maintain your relationships.”

Alderton continued: “Also maintaining your relationships is the best self-care ever…

“I can lean towards that staying at home in the bath, shower cap on, and cancel on someone.

“And any time that I think I’m going to have on my own is going to soothe me, is never ever going to be as soothing as having a pizza with a friend.

“Or a drink, or the cinema with a friend and just talking.”

Self-care culture addresses leaning into behaviours that may offer temporary gratification but may also serve as avoiding important tasks or spending time with others and is often made light of using memes on social media.

The discussion between the three women took place in the context of unpicking the seven-part TV adaptation of Everything I Know About Love, which is based on Alderton’s coming-of-age story and follows two childhood best friends, Maggie and Birdy, as they try to survive their 20s, bad dates, heartaches and humiliations.

Journalist, podcaster and best-selling author Alderton published her hit memoir about her love and life experiences in 2018 – with flashbacks to her adolescence in the early 2000s.

The book explores the trials and triumphs of life for the 20-somethings, from falling in and out of love to a disastrous Rod Stewart-themed house party.

Obsessed With… Everything I Know About Love is available on BBC Sounds.

