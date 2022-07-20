Lizzo: It took a lot of work for me to feel worthy of being in this place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lizzo: It took a lot of work for me to feel worthy of being in this place

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 5.33pm
Lizzo in the press room at the Brit Awards 2020 (PA)
American singer Lizzo has said she “spent years being ashamed” as she spoke about the work it took for her to “feel worthy of being in this place”.

The 34-year-old Grammy winner released her highly anticipated fourth studio album Special on July 15 and, appearing as the cover star for the September edition of Elle UK, said she wanted to make a record that coming out of lockdown people could use as a “soundtrack to survive”.

She told the magazine: “I spent years being ashamed. It took a lot of work for me to feel worthy of being in this place. To feel worthy of being a force to be reckoned with.”

Lizzo appears as the cover star for Elle UK’s September edition (pictures: ELLE UK / AB+DM)

The tracks on the new album include songs called Special and 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready), alongside previously released hit singles About Damn Time and Grrrls.

The singer previously announced she was releasing a new version of Grrrls with a “lyric change” after receiving backlash over the use of an ableist slur within the original track.

She said of recording the album during the 2020 lockdown: “It was hard for me to find meaning, being an entertainer, while people were dying at a high rate.

“I had to remember, when we come out of lockdown, people are going to be coming out of a depression. And the end of lockdown does not signify the end of their mental-health struggles.

“So I wanted to make music that people can use as a soundtrack to survive. That was the driver for this album.

“All of these incredible songs are giving people the language to express themselves and to have a release after everything they’ve experienced.”

The magazine cover shows the singer in tightly-wrapped yellow tape with fashion house Balenciaga’s name printed across it in black lettering.

Lizzo is wrapped in Balenciaga tape on the cover of Elle UK’s September edition (ELLE UK/AB+DM)

Lizzo, who is known for promoting body positivity and self-love in her music, also spoke about her relationship with social media, saying she thinks it is “very healthy”.

She explained: “I think I have a very healthy relationship with the way that I view the digital world.

“I was born before it was everywhere you go, before it was the official news source, and before it was an obligatory or a necessity in your career.

“I grew up right before it was able to harass you in schools and get you cyberbullied in class. I just missed that mark.”

The singer, who has nearly 13 million followers on Instagram and nearly 27 million followers on TikTok, added: “I don’t need social media, social media needs me. Social media literally needs people to function.

“I don’t need to go on the internet and feel better about stuff anymore. I have a therapist. I have best friends. I have an amazing team around me who I can talk to. I got love.”

The September issue of Elle UK is on sale from July 28.

