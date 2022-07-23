Young star says Rings Of Power series will introduce Tolkien to new generation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young star says Rings Of Power series will introduce Tolkien to new generation

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 3.14am
One of the young stars of the upcoming Lord Of The Rings prequel series says the show will bring the work of JRR Tolkien to “a whole new generation of people” who were too young to witness the original film trilogy.

Tyroe Muhafidin, who plays Theo in the Amazon fantasy show, said it would give youngsters a chance “to witness Middle Earth all over again and fall in love with it all over again”.

The young actor, 17, from Perth, Australia, began filming at the age of 14 and had to balance school work with production.

“Obviously the films came out 2001 to 2003 and I was born in 2005 so it’s not really my generation but it’s been on around the house, my dad used to watch it,” he told the PA news agency.

“The great thing about this show is it’s now bringing Tolkien and Middle Earth to a whole new generation of people that did miss the trilogy (who) are now going to witness Middle Earth all over again and fall in love with it all over again.

“We now have more things to share.”

Asked about how he felt after landing the role, he said: “I was so ecstatic, I didn’t have to worry about what university I was going to any more. I just had to focus on finishing school.

“I had all these scenarios going on inside my head of like ‘oh this what my life is going to be like’ and it’s none of them but it’s even bigger and crazier and I love it.”

“I loved the stunts… swinging swords about is pretty sick.”

But he added: “I hated waking up early, that sucked, and school, oh my goodness school on set was one of the worst things possible.

“I love being on camera and all that stuff and the worst thing is when you finally finish a shot and they say ‘alright Tyroe you have to go and do some school work now in your trailer’.”

– The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, debuts on Amazon on September 2.

