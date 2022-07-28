Mark Gatiss reveals whether he would make a return to Doctor Who

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Mark Gatiss reveals whether he would make a return to Doctor Who

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 5.34pm
Mark Gatiss (David Parry/PA)
Mark Gatiss (David Parry/PA)

Mark Gatiss has revealed he has not yet been asked to return to Doctor Who but feels it is “time for the young people” to lead the show.

The actor, 55, has previously been heavily involved with the sci-fi series having served as a writer as well as starring in a number of episodes, including the 2017 Christmas special.

His former co-writer Russell T Davies, who created Queer As Folk and It’s A Sin, is returning as the programme’s showrunner after leaving the show in 2009.

2019 Edinburgh TV Festival
Russell T Davies will be returning as Doctor Who’s showrunner after leaving the show in 2009 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency on the red carpet of the Attitude Pride Awards, Gatiss described Davies’ return as “brilliant and thrilling”.

He said he has not yet been asked to join the show once again and admitted, when asked if he would consider the opportunity, that he can “resist everything but temptation”.

Gatiss noted that it is “time for the young people” to take on roles within the show, jokingly adding “like Russell”.

Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa will be become the 14th Doctor on the popular BBC show, following Jodie Whittaker, who announced last July she would be leaving the role.

Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney is also joining the cast to play a character called Rose in scenes that are due to air in 2023 to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary.

Gatiss said is it a “joyous thing” that a “palpable excitement” has been created about the show following these announcements, recalling how Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling was recently spotted wearing a T-shirt featuring Gatwa’s face.

The actor also praised Davies for being outspoken about how what has been dubbed by its critics as the Don’t Say Gay bill in the US proves that the LGBTQ+ community cannot relax about preserving its rights.

Gatiss told PA representation has “massively” improved on screen and that there has been an “awful lot of progress” within society to improve equality rights for LGBTQ+ people, but he fears things now appear to be “going backwards”.

He said: “These things can be undone with a stroke of a pen, and are being undone.

“I mean Roe versus Wade vanishing in America and gay marriage is definitely next, so these things are very fragile.”

Gatiss said the UK opposition parties could take a leaf out of Davies’ book by being strongly outspoken about these issues.

“As with the Democrats in America, there is in the politeness and a kind of idea that things are still being played by the rules, but they are not playing by the rules,” he added.

“American democracy is hanging by a thread and, again, if that’s true over there, it’s true over here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier