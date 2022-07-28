Stormzy and AJ Tracey join Daniel Kaluuya at London premiere of Nope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stormzy and AJ Tracey join Daniel Kaluuya at London premiere of Nope

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 8.32pm
Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer (Ian West/PA)
Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer (Ian West/PA)

Rappers Stormzy and AJ Tracey were among celebrities to join Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya at a star-studded London premiere of Jordan Peele’s new horror film Nope.

Mercury Prize-nominated singer Joy Crookes, along with cast members including Keke Palmer and Donna Mills, also appeared on the blue carpet at the Odeon in Leicester Square.

Kaluuya, who gained worldwide recognition and his first Academy Award nomination after starring in Peele’s directorial debut Get Out, has reunited with him on his latest feature.

The 33-year-old actor wore black sunglasses with a white shirt and camel-coloured suit as he posed for pictures outside the central London venue.

Stormzy, 29, cut a casual figure in a dark top, black trousers and grey trainers as he stopped to take selfies with a huge line of fans.

UK premiere of Nope – London
Stormzy attending the UK premiere of Nope (Ian West/PA)

The Big For Your Boots hitmaker is a long-time supporter Kaluuya’s work, having name-checked the actor in a tweet after he won a Bafta “Rising Star” award in 2018.

The rapper tweeted at the time: “Daniel Kaluuya just won a Bafta what a flipping time to be alive. That’s emotional.”

In Nope, which is due for release in the UK on August 12, Kaluuya stars as wrangler OJ Haywood alongside Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

UK premiere of Nope – London
Daniel Kaluuya attending the UK premiere of Nope (Ian West/PA)

Set on a Californian horse ranch, Nope is Peele’s follow-up to acclaimed features Get Out and Us, the former winning him the Oscar for best original screenplay.

His thought-provoking films are known for dealing with issues of race in the US and further afield through the lens of horror.

