Emma Corrin to reunite with Michael Grandage in new West End adaption of Orlando

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Emma Corrin to reunite with Michael Grandage in new West End adaption of Orlando

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 11.26am
Emma Corrin (Ian West/PA)
Emma Corrin (Ian West/PA)

Emma Corrin to reunite with director Michael Grandage as they return to the West End to play the title role in Virginia Woolf’s Orlando.

Neil Bartlett has adapted the new stage version of Woolf’s 1928 novel Orlando: A Biography which follows an aristocrat whose life spans centuries, countries and genders.

The play will debut in the West End in late autumn and unites Corrin and Grandage once again following their recent collaboration on the upcoming film My Policeman.

WhatsOnStage Awards – London
Michael Grandage has directed stars including Nicole Kidman, Jude Law and Judi Dench across his career (Ian West/PA)

Grandage said: “Neil Bartlett’s joyous new adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando dances through time and gender, challenging us to remember that nothing really matters except the courage to be yourself.

“It is one of the most surprising stories in the English language, and with its inspiring vision of all bodies having equal rights to love, I’m delighted that MGC is returning to the West End with Emma Corrin to bring this timely story to a whole new audience.”

Corrin made their West End debut last year playing the title role in Anna X at the Harold Pinter Theatre and was Olivier nominated for the portrayal.

They rose to fame playing a young Diana, Princess of Wales in the fourth season of Netflix’s hit drama series The Crown, for which they won the Golden Globe award.

Anna X
Corrin made their West End debut last year playing the title role in Anna X at the Harold Pinter Theatre (Helen Murray/PA)

Corrin will also star as Marion in the upcoming film My Policeman, alongside Harry Styles, and will play Lady Chatterley in the film adaptation of D H Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Grandage, who is the artistic director of the Michael Grandage Company, has previously directed the 2016 biographical drama Genius (2016) starring Colin Firth, Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Laura Linney.

For the theatre, he has also directed Kidman in Photograph 51, Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes, Jude Law in Henry V, David Walliams and Sheridan Smith in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Daniel Radcliffe in The Cripple of Inishmaan and Dame Judi Dench and Ben Whishaw in Peter.

The theatre and dates of production for Orlando will be announced shortly.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier