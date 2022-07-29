Jamie T secures first number one album with The Theory Of Whatever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie T secures first number one album with The Theory Of Whatever

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 6.02pm
Jamie T is celebrating his first number one album (Reuben Bastienne-Lewis/PA)
Jamie T has secured his first number one album with his latest release, The Theory Of Whatever.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter, whose real name is Jamie Alexander Treays, released the record last week after a near six-year absence from the music scene.

The Theory Of Whatever shot straight to number one in the Official Chart Company’s album charts.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 album Sour has jumped six places following the release of a Disney show in which she guest-stars (Ben Birchall/PA)

Wimbledon-born Jamie T has previously enjoyed success with his debut 2007 album, Panic Prevention, which peaked at number four in the charts, Kings And Queens, which hit number two, 2014’s Carry On The Grudge and 2016 album Trick.

Collecting his official number one album award, Jamie T told OfficialCharts.com: “Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for the support on the album. Thank you for number one!”

Elsewhere in the album charts, Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 debut album Sour, which has spent 62 weeks inside the top 20, has jumped six spots following the release of Disney show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which she guest-stars.

Pop duo Bananarama, consisting of Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward, are enjoying their highest album chart position for 34 years with their 12th studio album, Masquerade, which has reached number 22.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s 2020 chart-topper, Folklore, has once again returned to the top 40 after shooting up 38 places to sit at 36. Swift’s success comes after the star surprised fans with a special guest appearance at Haim’s London O2 Arena show last week.

Last month Swift also released Carolina – a cut taken from her original Folklore studio sessions – for the soundtrack of newly released film Where The Crawdads Sing.

In the Official Singles Chart, LF System have locked in a straight month at number one, with their breakthrough single Afraid To Feel.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Coventry
British rapper Central Cee is at number two in the Official Singles Chart with Doja (Ian West/PA)

The week’s highest new entry was secured by British rapper Central Cee, whose new single Doja has made its way to number two. The track has given the star his highest-charting single in the UK after Obsessed With You peaked at number four last year.

Elsewhere, Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell have risen seven places with Stay With Me reaching number 22, while 2022 Armenian Eurovision Song Contest entry Rosa Linn has broken into the UK top 40 for the first time with Snap at number 26.

Following its viral social media success, the track has become the second highest-charting Eurovision song of the year in the UK, behind Sam Ryder’s number two hit Space Man.

