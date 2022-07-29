Jamie T to headline his biggest London show in summer 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie T to headline his biggest London show in summer 2023

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 7.50pm
Jamie T will perform in London in summer 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)
Jamie T will headline his biggest show in summer 2023 in London’s Finsbury Park, it has been announced.

The gig will be a “hero’s welcome” for the south London-based singer, who broke his five-year performance hiatus in May.

It comes as the 36-year-old songwriter, real name Jamie Alexander Treays, secured his first number one album with his latest release, The Theory Of Whatever.

The Finsbury Park show was announced on Friday by Festival Republic and SJM Concerts, with tickets due to go on sale at 9am on August 5.

Following the announcement the musician tweeted: “My first ever number one album.

“And to celebrate we’re gonna be playing Finsbury Park next summer. Tickets on sale next Friday at 9am.”

The announcement also coincides with the 15th anniversary year of Jamie T’s seminal album Panic Prevention, released in 2007.

In May the musician performed an intimate show at London’s Subterania, ahead of a headline performance on the John Peel stage at Glastonbury, which was his second bill-topping appearance in the tent.

The gig in Finsbury Park will follow a major UK tour, scheduled for later in 2022.

The 11-date tour runs nationwide throughout November.

Wimbledon-born Jamie T has previously enjoyed success with debut album Panic Prevention, which peaked at number four in the charts, Kings And Queens, which hit number two, 2014’s Carry On The Grudge and 2016 album Trick.

