Rebekah Vardy reveals she feels ‘let down by the legal system’ in new interview

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 4.10pm
Rebekah Vardy has said she feels “let down” by the legal system in her first interview since “Wagatha Christie” trial ruling (Yui Mok/PA)
Rebekah Vardy says she feels “let down by the legal system” as she is seen giving her first interview since losing the “Wagatha Christie” libel battle against Coleen Rooney.

The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy appears to get emotional in a teaser clip released ahead of an interview with TalkTV.

Last week Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

In her first interview since the ruling, Vardy can be seen growing tearful as she sits down with TalkTV anchor Kate McCann.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant looks towards McCann and says: “Oh come on, you can’t ask me that.”

Later in the preview clip, Vardy can be seen adamantly stating: “I will say that ’til I’m blue in the face. I did not do it.”

In the October 2019 social media post, Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney publicly claimed Vardy’s account was the source behind three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories.

Vardy denied leaking stories to the media and sued her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Rooney defended the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Both women attended a week-long trial at the High Court in London in May, which attracted a huge amount of press attention.

In the TalkTV interview clip, Vardy can be seen looking at the floor as she says earnestly: “I feel let down by a lot of people, a lot of things, but most importantly I feel let down by the legal system.”

In a much-anticipated ruling on July 29, Mrs Justice Steyn found in Rooney’s favour and dismissed the claim against her.

It is believed the total legal costs of the case will be in the region of £3 million, most of which will now be borne by Vardy.

As the teaser draws to a close, Vardy suddenly bows her head before looking back up with tears in her eyes.

Rebekah Vardy: Coleen and me airs on TalkTV on August 3 at 7pm.

