Ekin-Su and Davide won majority of public votes in Love Island final, ITV says

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won Love Island with nearly two thirds of the public vote, ITV has revealed.

The Turkish actress from Essex, 27, and Italian business owner, also 27, won over viewers with their fiery relationship that evolved during the eight-week series.

ITV said they had received 63.7% of the public vote during voting across Sunday and Monday.

They were the clear champions ahead of Gemma Owen and Luca Bish in second place with 14.5%.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope claimed third with 11.8% while Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page were fourth with 10.1%.

Last year’s winners, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, secured 42% of the public vote but were followed close behind by runners-up Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, who secured 31%.

It comes after ITV said the series finale secured a boost in TV viewers, with 100,000 more than last year.

An average of 2.9 million tuned into ITV2 on Monday night, according to overnight figures from the broadcaster.

The 2021 final had a slightly lower average of 2.8 million viewers.

The latest series launched to a consolidated five million viewers across all devices, according to ITV, making it the biggest launch since 2019.

ITV has also announced there will be two series of the show in 2023, a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Majorca.