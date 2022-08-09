Ekin-Su Culculoglu reveals who she thought would win Love Island 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ekin-Su Culculoglu reveals who she thought would win Love Island 2022

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 12.41pm
Ekin-Su Culculoglu arrives at Global Radio in London. Picture date: Tuesday August 9, 2022.
Ekin-Su Culculoglu arrives at Global Radio in London. Picture date: Tuesday August 9, 2022.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu has revealed she thought Gemma Owen and Luca Bish would win Love Island 2022 for “obvious reasons”.

The Turkish actress from Essex, 27, and her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, also 27, triumphed in the dating series with 63.7% of the public vote while Bish and Owen came second with 14.5%, according to ITV.

Speaking on the Capital Radio Breakfast Show on Tuesday, Culculoglu said that she is “still shocked” that she clinched the title with the Italian business owner.

Celebrities in London
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti leave Global Radio in London (Ian West/PA)

Asked whether she thought they would win, the actress said: “If I’m honest, I didn’t even think about winning or who’s going to win. We were so involved in our relationship.

“I did have someone in my head that would perhaps win because of maybe obvious reasons.”

After a presenter suggested her pick was 23-year-old fishmonger Bish and the 19-year-old the daughter of football star Michael Owen, she agreed.

“I thought because they had it from the start and they were cute together and I wanted them to win and they’re great,” Culculoglu added.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page also made it to the final, coming third and fourth respectively.

Celebrities in London
Ekin-Su Culculoglu leaves Global Radio in London (Ian West/PA)

Culculoglu said that despite saying she was not there to make “seasonal girlfriends” when she arrived, she is friends with all the finalist girls plus others from throughout the series.

However, she added that it will be her birthday on August 21 and that she will only be inviting “exclusive people” to the event.

The eighth series of the ITV dating show attracted record viewer ratings and drew the attention of famous faces from across the world including pop star Lizzo.

Culculoglu revealed that Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp is among the other celebrities to reach out to her following the show.

The actress and Sanclimenti were pictured arriving at the Global Radio studios in London ahead of their appearance on the Capital Radio show.

She wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with ruffle detail and sandals while Sanclimenti wore a blue check shirt and denim jeans.

