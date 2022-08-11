Louis Theroux and Jason Derulo rap in music video for viral hit Jiggle Jiggle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Louis Theroux and Jason Derulo rap in music video for viral hit Jiggle Jiggle

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 9.53am
Louis Theroux teamed up with American singer Jason Derulo, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Duke & Jones to produce a new music video for the viral hit (PA)
Louis Theroux teamed up with American singer Jason Derulo, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Duke & Jones to produce a new music video for the viral hit (PA)

Louis Theroux and Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg order McDonald’s at a “drive-Theroux” and rap alongside Jason Derulo in the official video for their viral hit, Jiggle Jiggle.

A remix of Theroux and Dimoldenberg’s conversation, where she asks if he can recall any of a rap he learned while filming an episode of Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends in 2000, became a popular dance trend on TikTok earlier this year.

The video for the tune, released on Thursday evening, sees Theroux, Dimoldenberg and Derulo visit chicken shops and late-night diners across London.

The song amassed over 70 million global streams from its appearance on TikTok after DJ and producing duo Duke & Jokes set Theroux’s rap to a backing track and posted it to the social media platform.

The broadcaster, 52, sings: “My money don’t jiggle jiggle, it folds / I like to see you wiggle wiggle, for sure / It makes me wanna dribble dribble, you know.”

“Riding in my Fiat, you really have to see it,” he continues, as the video shows him and Dimoldenberg, 28, driving around London in a Fiat and ordering 500 nuggets from a McDonald’s “drive-Theroux,” according to its sign.

Derulo, 32, then joins in from a diner with his own lyrics.

The video, which has over 125,000 views on YouTube, marks Theroux’s first single, the buzz from which still “mystifies” him.

“I got an email: ‘Hey, a remix of the rap you did on Chicken Shop Date is going viral and doing extraordinary things on TikTok.’ I’m, like, ‘Well, that’s funny and weird,’” Theroux told The New York Times in June.

Cats Photocall – London
American singer Jason Derulo features on the track (PA)

When asked if the attention has actually earned Theroux the money he boasts to have in Jiggle Jiggle, he responded: “I sincerely hope we can all make some jiggle jiggle out of the phenomenon.

“Or maybe some fold… So far, it’s been more on the jiggle end.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier