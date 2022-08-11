European premiere of Sam Mendes’s Empire Of Light set for London Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

European premiere of Sam Mendes’s Empire Of Light set for London Film Festival

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 11.27am
Director Sam Mendes (Ian West/PA)
Director Sam Mendes (Ian West/PA)

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes’s upcoming project Empire Of Light will have its European premiere at this year’s BFI London Film Festival.

The film – which marks Mendes’s first foray into solo screenwriting and will star Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward and Colin Firth – will be this year’s American Express Gala screening.

Set in an old cinema in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, it explores human connection and romance.

Mendes said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be included in this year’s BFI London Film Festival as the AMEX Gala screening.

“Empire Of Light is a very personal movie for me, and I can’t wait to show it in my home town.”

The filmmaker has directed the project and is also on producer duties alongside Pippa Harris from Neal Street Productions, in partnership with Searchlight Pictures.

The cast will also feature Toby Jones, Tanya Moodie, Tom Brooke and Crystal Clarke.

BFI London Film Festival director Tricia Tuttle said: “When I read that Sam Mendes’s next project was centred around a cinema, I was so excited about the possibility of being able to present it in the BFI London Film Festival.

“Mendes is a masterful storyteller and here vividly captures a sense of the south coast of England, in the 1980s.

Graham Norton Show – London
Olivia Colman will star in the project alongside Micheal Ward and Colin Firth (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Empire Of Light explores the importance of community, the power of storytelling and of the movies, specifically the thrill of watching a film in a dark cinema, and the tactile pleasures of celluloid.

“And these are themes so close to our hearts at the BFI. The entire ensemble cast is truly exceptional, with Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward offering stunning central performances.

“We are so looking forward to presenting the European Premiere of Empire Of Light as the American Express Gala at the 66th BFI London Film Festival.”

Empire Of Light will receive its European premiere on Wednesday October 12 at the Southbank Centre in the Royal Festival Hall.

The film is due out in cinemas in the US on December 9 and in the UK on January 13.

It was previously announced that the world premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical will open the London Film Festival.

The European premiere of Glass Onion, the sequel to Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig, will close out the festival this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier