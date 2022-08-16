Florence Pugh confirms she and Zach Braff split earlier this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Florence Pugh confirms she and Zach Braff split earlier this year

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 4.13pm
Florence Pugh (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Florence Pugh has confirmed her split from boyfriend Zach Braff, saying the couple had kept the news quiet because “it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on”.

Oxford-born Pugh, who was Oscar nominated for her role in Little Women, had been romantically linked to Braff since 2019.

The 26-year-old previously defended the 21-year age gap between her and Braff, 47, a filmmaker and actor best known for playing JD in TV medical comedy Scrubs.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Pugh spoke about the pair’s decision to end their relationship “quietly”, saying: “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together.

“So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Next month the Marvel and Midsommar star will be seen alongside singer Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling.

Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film is set in the 1950s in an isolated, utopian community in the California desert, and features an unhappy housewife and her husband who harbours a dark secret.

Pugh plays housewife Alice while former One Direction singer Styles, 28, stars as husband Jack in the psychological thriller.

A first-look trailer released in May drew a reaction following a glimpse of the passionate on-screen relationship of Pugh and Styles’ characters.

Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar: “When it’s reduced to your sex scenes… It’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry.”

She acknowledged that Styles’s level of fame is likely to play a part in discussions surrounding the film, but she was clear that it would not be her focus.

“Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that,” she said.

“That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because (this movie is) bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Pugh also told how desperate she was to get back to acting after the Covid-19 pandemic, likening it to being able to “run away with the circus”.

She previously revealed she suffers from a health condition called tracheomalacia, which can cause respiratory infections and meant she had to be particularly careful during the height of the pandemic.

Speaking about returning to work, she said: “I think that one of the pulls for me is that I get to see places, see people, befriend people, fall in love with people, and then move on and do it again.”

The full interview with Florence Pugh is available in Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

