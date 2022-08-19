Damon Albarn hails ‘most local’ gig as Gorillaz headline All Points East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Damon Albarn hails ‘most local’ gig as Gorillaz headline All Points East

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 11.45pm
Damon Albarn and the Gorillaz (PA)
Damon Albarn and the Gorillaz (PA)

Damon Albarn hailed the “most local” gig he has ever played as he was joined by Tame Impala for the Gorillaz headline performance at All Points East on Friday evening.

The six-day festival is taking place across two weekends at London’s Victoria Park from August 19-28.

Earlier in the day, festival goers were entertained by British punk rock band Idles, and English singer-songwriter Self-Esteem.

Gorillaz opened their set with an electric rendition of M1A1.

Glastonbury Festival 2016 – Day 2
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala (Yui Mok/PA)

Albarn then strutted across the stage as the band played Last Living Souls.

The Gorillaz frontman addressed the crowd, saying it was a special gig for him.

“This is the most local gig I’ve ever played in my life, he said.

“I was born here. It is special for me for that reason alone.”

The crowd then went wild as he launched into Tomorrow Comes Today.

Later as they played their 2018 song Tranz, Albarn held hands with fans at the front of the stage, until he lost his mike.

The crowd continued to dance and sing as he wrestled it back.

Albarn kept up the chaotic energy throughout the night.

During Rhinestone Eyes, Albarn donned a blue wig passed to him by a fan.

Jamaican DJ and singer Popcaan received a huge reception as he joined the band for Saturnz Barnz.

However, the biggest reception of the night was reserved for when Albarn brought out Tame Impala and Bootie Brown for a surprise performance of their new song New Gold.

It was the first time the song had been heard by the band’s fans.

A collaboration between Gorillaz and Tame Impala has been hinted as far back as 2020, with some fans saying it was never going to happen.

Shaun Ryder from Happy Monday also made an appearance, coming onstage for Dare.

The night appeared to be over, until Albarn brought The Clash’s Paul Simonon on for Plastic Beach.

Albarn told the crowd it was the first time they had played the song together on stage since 2010. Earlier in the night, the frontman addressed the crowd as the band played the opening chords of El Manana.

“I’m glad to see you all in such good spirits”, he said.

“After all, this is London.”

Albarn then put on a monkey’s head, asking the crowd “what animal do I have on me, can you collectively tell me?”

The band played 23 songs in total, including famous hits such as Dirty Harry and Clint Eastwood.

