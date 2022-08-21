Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer record new song for Sir David’s Frozen Planet II

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer record new song for Sir David’s Frozen Planet II

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 12.03am
Camila Cabello (BBC/PA)
Camila Cabello (BBC/PA)

Pop superstar Camila Cabello and Academy-Award winning composer Hans Zimmer have written and recorded an original song for the upcoming trailer of Frozen Planet II – narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

The soundtrack titled Take Me Back Home “captures the fragility of these magical realms at a time when their very future hangs in the balance,” the executive producer of Frozen Planet II said.

It also marks the first time a new song has been written to support a BBC One natural history series.

Hans Zimmer
German composer Hans Zimmer (BBC/PA)

The Havana singer, 25, said: “To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true, never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer.

“Frozen Planet II is stunning and Sir David’s narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming.

“I’m grateful to be able to lend my voice to such an inspiring series.”

Cabello’s vocals supported by the orchestration of Zimmer will be heard on the extended trailer which features wolves hunting bison across vast snowy plains, killer whales stalking their prey and rarely-seen Siberian tigers padding through white snow, the BBC said.
 
Dune and Top Gun: Maverick composer Zimmer said: “It was hugely exciting composing and recording Take Me Back Home with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice.

New BBC documentary Seven Worlds, One Planet
Sir David Attenborough (Alex Board/PA)

“The Bleeding Fingers team (musical collaborators) and I feel incredibly privileged to be given the opportunity to score such a pioneering and important natural history landmark as Frozen Planet II.”

A sequel to 2011’s ground-breaking series, Frozen Planet II is a “six-episode journey through earth’s magical icy lands including the north and south poles,” the BBC said.

The soundtrack will globally debut on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast with Greg James on August 26 ahead of the first-look trailer launching at midday.

Mark Brownlow, executive producer of Frozen Planet II, said: “Frozen Planet II is a celebration of wondrous wildlife overcoming the challenges of life in the extremes.

“Yet today it faces the even greater challenge of climate change. Hans and Camila’s profoundly moving original song captures the fragility of these magical realms at a time when their very future hangs in the balance.”

The series is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Paddy Considine attends the House Of The Dragon premiere (Ian West/PA)
Game Of Thrones set bar high and we have duty to maintain quality –…
(Guy Levy/BBC)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Blackpool return and themed week for BBC centenary
(Channel 4/PA)
Channel 4 announces musical about Andrew and revival of Friday Night Live
A person holds an iPhone showing various apps (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Poll says accessing culture digitally is important but comes at a cost to artists
Martin Clunes shot to fame in Men Behaving Badly (Ian West)
Martin Clunes says Men Behaving Badly could not return ‘these days’
Dianne Buswell (BBC/PA)
Dianne Buswell promises colourful transformation if she wins Strictly
Diana, The Princess of Wales (PA)
French detectives grapple with fact and fiction of Diana’s death in documentary
Leon Vitali has died aged 74 (Petros Giannakouris/AP/PA)
Barry Lyndon actor and Kubrick associate Leon Vitali dies aged 74
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have exchanged vows in front of family and friends (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchange vows in front of family and friends
Birds Of A Feather actress Lesley Joseph (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Retirement just isn’t in my plans, says actress Lesley Joseph

More from The Courier

Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, C J Lang group,sunday 21st August.
Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity
0
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity
0
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble
0
Dundee Airport.
Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the…
0
Party in pink! Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth
0