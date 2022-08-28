Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner: Now we don’t feel the need to prove ourselves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner: Now we don’t feel the need to prove ourselves

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 12.03am
Arctic Monkeys (Zackery Michael/PA)
Arctic Monkeys (Zackery Michael/PA)

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has said the band no longer feels the need to “prove yourself as much” after two decades of making music.

The Sheffield outfit announced their return this week with their seventh studio album, The Car, which was partly recorded in a priory in rural Suffolk.

As part of the launch, Turner was interviewed by Line Of Duty star and Arctic Monkeys superfan Martin Compston for The Big Issue magazine.

Arctic Monkeys on the cover of The Big Issue (The Big Issue/PA)

Reflecting on the band’s time in the spotlight, the singer and songwriter, 36, said: “It probably does feel about 20 years ago, but that’s an interesting one, isn’t it? Because sometimes you feel like you could walk through a door and be right back there.

“I’m trying to scratch a little bit of that feeling here on the new record. It feels like a long time ago, but it can be right behind you. Something reminds you and it takes you back.

“There’s a lyric on Hello You that says, ‘I could pass for 17 if I just get a shave and catch some zzzzs’. Maybe that’s barking up that tree a little? Well, a lot.

“I’m thinking about going to the snooker club with my granddad and it feels like we were just there – but, wait a minute, there’s all this time in between.”

Recalling how Arctic Monkeys found fame, Turner said: “At the time it happened very quickly and was a shock to the system. We topped the charts for the first time and everything became quite different very quickly.

“But there was always a feeling that this could be over in a few months: the bottom is going to fall out any minute.

“I’m thinking about you mentioning (2006 track) The View From The Afternoon. We’ve been playing (it) in these last few shows (and) when I’m doing that, it feels like it would take more than a shave and a sleep to feel 17!”

Compston said he was “much better technically” at his own job than he was aged 17, but was trying to recapture the “fearlessness” he had while working with filmmaker Ken Loach on 2002’s Sweet Sixteen, which marked his film debut.

Turner responded: “Exactly, and that instinct is here somewhere, isn’t it?

“I’ve also had phases where I’m like, I need to get on top of all my references, but now you don’t feel the need to prove yourself as much.”

All six of Arctic Monkeys’ previous studio albums have gone to number one in the UK.

The group’s debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not was released in January 2006 to critical acclaim and commercial success.

The Car will be out on Domino Records on October 21.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Love Island contestants Luca Bish and Gemma Owen (Yui Mok/PA)
Love Island’s Luca Bish makes it official with Gemma Owen in lavish proposal
David Celino, 16, from Worsley in Greater Manchester (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Family tribute to ‘fiercely independent’ boy who died after Leeds Festival
Love Island’s Amy Hart (Steve Parsons/PA)
Love Island’s Amy Hart announces baby joy on Loose Women
Composer John Williams has said he would ‘love’ to write the music for a Bond film (Nicola Dove/PA)
Veteran composer John Williams would ‘love’ to write James Bond soundtrack
Taylor Swift shares details of surprise new album Midnights (Charles Sykes/AP)
Taylor Swift shares details of surprise new album Midnights
Taylor Swift announces new album as she scoops top MTV VMA prizeTaylor Swift announces new album as she scoops top MTV VMA prize (Charles Sykes/AP)
Taylor Swift announces new album as she scoops top MTV VMA prize
Johnny Depp makes series of virtual appearances at VMAs as MTV ‘Moon Man’ (PA)
Johnny Depp makes series of virtual appearances at VMAs as MTV ‘Moon Man’
Harry Styles accepts MTV VMA virtually despite being ‘just down the road’ (PA)
Harry Styles accepts MTV VMA virtually despite being ‘just down the road’
Nick Cave closed this summer’s All Points East festival with a triumphant performance for 40,000 fans in London’s Victoria Park (Alamy/PA)
Showman Nick Cave brings All Points East festival to jubilant end
Jack Harlow has said he is ‘hungry’ and ‘focused’ ahead of the MTV VMAs where he is vying for the top prizes (Doug Peters/PA)
Jack Harlow ‘hungry’ and ‘focused’ ahead of MTV VMAs

More from The Courier

Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0
Arctic Monkeys (Zackery Michael/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme
Dundee construction firm McGill.
McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff