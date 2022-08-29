Craig Charles opens up about ‘mixed feelings’ after Radio 2 exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Craig Charles opens up about ‘mixed feelings’ after Radio 2 exit

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 12.04am
Craig Charles has spoken about his exit from BBC Radio 2 earlier this year (Ian West/PA)

Craig Charles has revealed he has “mixed feelings” about the loss of his BBC Radio 2 show amid the broadcaster’s schedule shake-up earlier this year.

The 58-year-old DJ and actor, best known for his roles in Red Dwarf and Coronation Street, presented The Craig Charles House Party on Radio 2 from 2016 until June 18 this year.

Charles, who continues to host The Craig Charles Funk And Soul Show on Radio 6 Music every Saturday evening, revealed his disappointment at exiting his Radio 2 slot in an interview with Radio Times.

Common People Festival – Southampton
Charles performing live at the Common People Festival in Southampton (David Jensen/PA)

“I have mixed feelings,” he said, but added he understood the decision: “I can see their point: I’m on 6 Music six days a week (but) the Radio 2 show was performing well.

“They couldn’t give me any reason other than they just wanted a change.

“You should never try and join a party if they don’t want you as a guest!

“You can’t do everything. And if something had to go, I’d rather it be that.”

In 2021 the BBC announced that Charles would also present a weekday afternoon slot on 6 Music from 1pm to 4pm.

He took from Shaun Keaveny, and has presented the show from Salford since October.

The recent scheduling shake-up on Radio 2 also included ending Dr Rangan Chatterjee’s show on Sundays from 10pm to midnight and Ana Matronic’s Dance Devotion Sunday slot from midnight to 2am.

Speaking to Radio Times, Charles confirmed he would not return to ITV soap Coronation Street, on which he played Lloyd Mullaney for just over a decade before making the “difficult” decision to leave in 2015.

The full interview with Craig Charles is available in Radio Times (Radio Times/PA)

He said: “I think that boat has sailed now.

“I left because my brother died. He was only 52, and I just thought, ‘Would I be happy if I popped my clogs with everything that I’ve done?’ And I came up with the answer of no.

“I did Corrie for 10 years and I felt like I was hiding there. It was very comfortable and it’s difficult to leave.

“But I wanted new adventures – and I’ve had new adventures.

“That’s what’s life’s about: moving forward, not resting on your laurels, making new memories.”

The full interview with Craig Charles is available in Radio Times.

[[title]]

[[text]]

