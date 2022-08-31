Ellie Goulding to be honoured at BMI London Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ellie Goulding to be honoured at BMI London Awards

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 12.04am
Ellie Goulding (Ian West/PA)
Ellie Goulding is to be honoured with the president’s award at this year’s BMI London Awards.

The singer, 35, is being given the gong in recognition of her contributions to music and songwriting.

BMI president and chief executive Mike O’Neill will host the ceremony in London in October alongside BMI Europe vice president of creative Shirin Foroutan.

Goulding follows in the footsteps of music stars such as Noel Gallagher, Jay Kay, Kenny Chesney, Pink, Willie Nelson, Adam Levine and Gloria and Emilio Estefan in receiving the award.

Singer-songwriter and producer Tems will receive the BMI impact award, which recognises groundbreaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music.

During the ceremony, awards for song of the year and pop, dance, film, television and cable television music will also be presented.

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2022 – London
Tems will receive the BMI impact award (Ian West/PA)

Ms Foroutan said: “We’re thrilled to be back in person at The Savoy celebrating our BMI family of UK and European songwriters, composers and music publishers.

“In addition, we’re so proud to honour the extraordinary talent of Ellie Goulding with BMI’s president’s award. Ellie’s defining voice in music and philanthropic efforts have touched so many, and we can’t wait to celebrate her.

“We also feel very fortunate to honour internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter and producer Tems for the global impact she’s making on the future of music.

“It will be a very special evening, and we look forward to acknowledging the achievements of all of the 2022 BMI London Award winners.”

The 2022 BMI London Awards will return to The Savoy hotel in London on October 3.

