Netflix casts roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in The Crown series six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Netflix casts roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in The Crown series six

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 1.07am Updated: September 3 2022, 2.26am
Netflix has reportedly cast the roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the upcoming sixth series of The Crown (Alamy/PA)
Netflix has reportedly cast the roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the upcoming sixth series of The Crown (Alamy/PA)

Netflix has reportedly cast the roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the upcoming sixth series of The Crown.

Two actors, Rufus Kampa, 16, and Ed McVey, 21, will play William, while Meg Bellamy will take on the role of Kate Middleton, according to various US media outlets.

The announcement comes ahead of the launch of series five of the popular royal-related drama, which is due to return in November.

The Crown series five will see Dominic West star as Charles (Netflix/PA)

Imelda Staunton takes over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, while Jonathan Pryce replaces Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Lesley Manville will be Princess Margaret, following in the footsteps of Helena Bonham Carter.

It will see Dominic West star as Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Wire star West takes over the role of Charles from Josh O’Connor, while The Night Manager actress Debicki replaces Emma Corrin.

Elizabeth Debicki will take over from Emma Corrin in series five (Netflix/PA)

It was previously revealed that series five of the show would delve into the Diana’s now infamous Panorama interview with journalist Martin Bashir.

The Crown was due to end after its fifth series, but the show’s creator and writer Peter Morgan later said it will be extended to include a sixth series.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters who died this year (Yui Mok/PA)
Foo Fighters to honour memory of Taylor Hawkins at special Wembley concert
Sharon Horgan: Divorce can be a really handy, helpful thing (Ian West/PA)
Sharon Horgan: Divorce can be a really handy, helpful thing
Lost episodes of sitcom Till Death Us Do Part to air for first time in 50 years (PA)
Lost episodes of sitcom Till Death Us Do Part to air for first time…
Timothee Chalamet dons red, backless jumpsuit for Venice Film Festival day three (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Timothee Chalamet dons red, backless jumpsuit for Venice Film Festival day three
Lewis Capaldi has sent fans into a frenzy by debuting brand-new music during his second concert at London’s O2 (Lesley Martin/PA)
Lewis Capaldi plays brand-new music at London concert after three-year hiatus
Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis will front the segment (Ken McKay/ITV/PA)
Martin Lewis and Susanna Reid invite future PM on to new cost-of-living show
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout file photo showing the Duke of York speaking about his links to Jeffrey Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis. (Mark Harrison/BBC)
Emily Maitlis: Andrew ‘told everyone he was happy’ with Newsnight interview
Actress Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (Yui Mok/PA)
Jane Fonda receiving chemotherapy for Lymphoma cancer
A view of signage for the Department for Culture, Media & Sport in Westminster, London.
Manuscript given to Elizabeth I by Archbishop at risk of leaving the UK
Dame Shirley Bassey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dame Shirley Bassey explains why she did not perform at Jubilee concert

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer opens up on Dundee's deadline day disappointment
0
Melker Hallberg leaves the pitch last weekend.
Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and…
0
Liam Fox has made a bright start to life as interim head coach
Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects
0
Zander Clark in action for St Johnstone.
Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts
0
Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A crowd have gathered on Ballindean Road to protest outside a block of flats. Picture shows; Crowd on Ballindean Road. Douglas, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road