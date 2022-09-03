Ozzy Osbourne: I’d be dead if not for Sharon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ozzy Osbourne: I’d be dead if not for Sharon

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 7.35am
Ozzy Osbourne has paid tribute to his wife Sharon (Ian West/PA)
Ozzy Osbourne has paid tribute to his wife Sharon (Ian West/PA)

Ozzy Osbourne has said he would “be dead” if not for his wife Sharon, after their marriage led him to cut down on drinking and drug use.

The Black Sabbath frontman, 73, who recently appeared in his home city Birmingham to close the 2022 Commonwealth Games, said he is now “boring” following his most recent detox.

Osbourne spoke about his marriage in an interview with the Independent, having recently celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary with the former X Factor judge.

Asked about the secret to a happy marriage, he replied: “Love, I suppose. If it wasn’t for Sharon, I’d be dead.”

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Closing Ceremony
The Black Sabbath frontman, 73, recently appeared in Birmingham to close the 2022 Commonwealth Game (David Davies/PA)

He continued: “I was doing f****** huge amounts of drugs and booze. I never stopped.

“People wouldn’t know if I was gonna go through the door, the roof or the window.

“Now I don’t drink or smoke or f****** do any of that shit.

“I’m f****** boring.”

In June the musician underwent “life-changing” surgery to help with an injury sustained during a quad bike accident in 2003 which left him with lasting damage.

Sharon, 69, thanked their fans for their “love and support” shown in the lead-up to the surgery.

Ozzy, who has a form of Parkinson’s disease, also faced concerns after contracting Covid-19 in April but has since made a full recovery.

The couple met when Sharon was 18 and they were married on July 4, 1982 in Hawaii.

They have three children together: Aimee, Jack and Kelly. Singer Kelly, who duetted with her father on the UK number one single Changes in 2003, recently announced her own pregnancy.

Ozzy and Sharon have also said they will be relocating back to the UK after living in Los Angeles for more than 20 years, which will be documented in a new BBC series.

Home To Roost, a 10-episode series, is a revival of the family’s fly-on-the-wall show The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005 documenting their life in LA and is credited with being one of the first hit reality TV formats.

The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet – with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and the move back to the UK.

“This will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older, but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humour, warmth and love,” a statement from the BBC said.

Clare Sillery, BBC head of commissioning, documentaries, says: “I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK.”

