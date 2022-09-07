Edward Enninful launches new memoir with short film starring Kate Moss and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Edward Enninful launches new memoir with short film starring Kate Moss and more

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 6.41pm
A Visible Man (Kloss Films/PA)
A Visible Man (Kloss Films/PA)

British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful has released a short film starring some of his famous friends to celebrate the release of his new memoir.

Kate Moss, Daniel Kaluuya and Sienna Miller are among the stars who feature in the project, reading out excerpts of his book A Visible Man while dressed in his signature look of a black suit and white shirt paired with his distinctive glasses.

The three-minute film, created by Enninful’s husband Alec Maxwell and his company Kloss Films, recalls key moments in the 50-year-old’s life and his journey in the global fashion industry.

Reflecting on the project, Enninful said: “It’s a pleasure to have worked on this film with Alec Kloss Films and his amazing team.

“It’s an honour to have so many of my close friends and supporters included in this project, celebrating my memoir, and I’m so grateful to everyone who took part.

“My message is about inclusion and representation and I hope the film and my memoir inspire all to open doors and walk through.”

Enninful’s memoir looks back on his life growing up in Ghana to becoming the first black editor of British Vogue (Kloss Films/PA)

Also among the friends, supporters and key participants in the memoir who feature in the short film are Jourdan Dunn, Gemma Chan, Maya Jama and Tilda Swinton.

They are joined by Joel Edgerton, Simone Ashley, Omari Douglas among others.

Enninful’s memoir looks back on his life growing up in Ghana to becoming the first black editor of British Vogue.

He became interested in fashion as a teenager after being scouted as a fashion model and he was the youngest magazine fashion editor in the industry when he landed the role of fashion director of i-D in 1991.

In 2016 he received an OBE for his services to diversity in the fashion industry and in 2017 he took over from Alexandra Shulman at the helm of British Vogue.

Sienna Miller is among the stars to feature in the short film (Kloss Films/PA)

His husband Maxwell added: “This film tells my husband, Edward Enninful’s story.

“I wanted to suggest his bravery and humour and to present it as a trailer for his book, A Visible Man, narrated by some of the people closest to him.

“Edward wrote the book throughout lockdown, right under my nose. I knew a lot of the story already, but not all, so this whole thing feels very personal.

“The book, this film, and all of the people who have come together to bring this to life.”

Edward Enninful’s memoir, A Visible Man, is available to order from avisibleman.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

UK talent set to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards (PA Images)
British talent expected to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards
Pete and Ashley coming out of the sea during the helo-cast task (Channel 4/PA)
Pete Wicks ‘haunted’ after medical withdrawal from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
The then Duchess of Cornwall, now the Queen Consort, pictured in 2011 during a visit to BBC Birmingham to meet the cast of The Archers (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Radio 4’s The Archers marks Queen’s death with specially-recorded scene
Pipe Major Scott Methven from the Royal Regiment of Scotland (Scott Methven/PA)
The Queen’s Piper: We used to have a great laugh
Fitness expert Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie Jones have named their third child Leni (PA)
Body Coach Joe Wicks announces name of third baby
King Charles and Carol Vorderman (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Carol Vorderman pays tribute to Charles: ‘Long live the King’
Alfie Moon returns to EastEnders (BBC/PA)
EastEnders returns to BBC One amid Queen-related schedule changes
James Bond star Daniel Craig described filming a scene with the Queen for London 2012 as ‘an incredible thing’ (Stephen Hird/PA)
Daniel Craig reflects on filming 007 comedy sketch with the Queen
A Visible Man (Kloss Films/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo
0

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
A Visible Man (Kloss Films/PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0