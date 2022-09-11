Pete Wicks ‘haunted’ after medical withdrawal from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Pete Wicks ‘haunted’ after medical withdrawal from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 10.02pm
Pete and Ashley coming out of the sea during the helo-cast task (Channel 4/PA)
Pete and Ashley coming out of the sea during the helo-cast task (Channel 4/PA)

Pete Wicks said he was “truly gutted” to be medically withdrawn from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after he knocked himself unconscious and broke his ribs during a challenge.

The Only Way Is Essex star was seen floating face down in the sea in the shocking scene which aired on Sunday, after jumping from a helicopter with reality star Ashley Cain in a helo-cast task.

Rescue swimmers raced to help the 33-year-old, flipping him over in the water as the concerned recruits were heard saying from the shoreline: “Someone’s struggling.”

After swimming to shore, Wicks told a medic: “I winded myself and passed out, all my ribs are quite painful and my head is banging.”

He later said: “I had no worries about that challenge, which is the weirdest thing. My strongest thing is probably swimming.

“I genuinely thought this would be the challenge for me to show what I f****** got and I got it wrong, I got it very wrong. I think my leg got a little bit caught in the bag and I went straight down onto the bag, knocked myself out and broke my ribs.

“I felt dazed and confused. I was struggling to move my upper body. Basically, I think where I’d hit the bag, and I think just the impact of being unconscious and everything else, I was very confused.

“I didn’t really know exactly what was going on and even moving my arms was quite painful, just because the pressure that was on my ribs and everything, so it just wasn’t nice. It was just a strange, strange experience.”

Ashley and Pete
Ashley and Pete coming out of the sea during helo-cast task (Channel 4/PA)

Following his accident, the Channel 4 show’s chief medical officer medically withdrew Wicks because he needed to have a chest x-ray.

New chief instructor Rudy Reyes, who took over from Ant Middleton, told the TV star: “The issue is you have some damage and the course is going to get much harder physically, and it’s too risky for your health.”

Wiping his eyes, Wicks said: “I didn’t want to come out like this. I don’t f****** quit anything, that’s what it feels like.”

Wicks was the second recruit to leave the course after Love Island winner Amber Gill quit the show after failing to complete a physical challenge on the beach.

On leaving the show, Wicks said: “I was gutted actually. This is a bit of a thing for me, it’s like I’ve always wanted to do this show and the worst thing for me was to be taken out because that’s something that I can’t control.

“But, being completely honest, they’re 100% right because I wouldn’t have been able to carry on with my broken ribs. To have been out so early, I was absolutely gutted because it’s a fail. And, unfortunately now for me, I feel like I failed. 

“It’s something that will f****** haunt me because I just don’t fail things. I don’t say I’m going to do something and don’t do it, so I was genuinely so hurt, gutted, disappointed and angry at myself.

“I still am, to be honest, even a year later. That was tough for me. I felt like I’d let a lot of people down, I felt like I’d let myself down.

Pete Wicks (Ian West/PA)
Pete Wicks (Ian West/PA)

“There was no way I was ever going to hand my armband in. I knew I never would, so to go out the way I did really hurt. To be withdrawn because you’re physically unable to carry on for something that was an unfortunate accident, I just found really, really tough.”

Wicks said he would do the show again tomorrow if they gave him a second chance to appear.

“I feel like I’ve got unfinished business and I failed as far as I’m concerned. I want to put that right,” he said.

“It was something that is genuinely going to haunt me. I think there are so many things that happen on that show that would have benefited me as a person.

“Everyone who’s been on it said they came out a changed person. I think that’s the thing that I’m most sad about – that I didn’t get an opportunity for that too – I really felt like I was beginning, after just a few days, to understand a little bit more about myself and why I am the way I am.

“I think that’s what I missed out on.  I really think the course would have changed my life. So, to leave the way I did just left me quite angry. It’s left more than just a bitter taste in my mouth, I’m truly gutted.”

The episode also saw recruits freefall from a 50ft cliff, with another former Towie star Ferne McCann breaking down in tears after struggling during the challenge.

