Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney share details of ‘life-saving’ colonoscopies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney share details of ‘life-saving’ colonoscopies

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 6.16am Updated: September 14 2022, 6.54am
The actors, both co-chairmen of Wrexham Football club, teamed up with awareness organisation Lead From Behind to share details of their procedures (Peter Byrne/PA)
The actors, both co-chairmen of Wrexham Football club, teamed up with awareness organisation Lead From Behind to share details of their procedures (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have both revealed they underwent “potentially life-saving” colonoscopies, following a bet.

The actors, who are the co-chairmen of Welsh football team Wrexham FC, teamed up with awareness organisation Lead From Behind to share details of their procedures and diagnoses.

In a video posted on social media, Reynolds says that he made a bet that McElhenney could not learn to speak the Welsh language, or he would film and broadcast himself undergoing the intimate procedure.

After explaining the bet in Welsh language, McElhenney smiles, while Reynolds adds: “Rob and I turned 45 this year which means getting to an age is getting a colonoscopy.

“It’s a simple step that could literally, and I mean literally, save your life.”

The video then shows Reynolds arriving at the hospital and undergoing the procedure.

He is told by a doctor that an “extremely subtle polyp” has been found on his colon.

“This was potentially life-saving for you. I’m not kidding. I’m not being overly dramatic,” the doctor later tells him.

“You are interrupting the natural history of a disease, of a process, that could have ended up developing into cancer and causing all sorts of problems.”

Wrexham v Grimsby Town – Vanarama National League – Semi Final – The Racecourse Ground
The actors, both co-chairmen of Wrexham Football club, teamed up with awareness organisation Lead From Behind to share details of their procedures (PA)

“You reached the age of 45, you had a routine screening and there you go, that’s why people need to do this. This saves lives, pure and simple.”

McElhenney then reveals that he also underwent the procedure, and that it was also filmed, joking that he “could not go wrong” in terms of comparing his results to Reynolds’.

“They either find nothing, and that means my colon is cleaner than his, or they find a polyp and it’s either bigger than his… or it’s smaller than his which means I have less of an opportunity to have cancer,” he says.

“Either way I win.”

McElhenney is later told that three polyps were discovered on his colon, which were also removed.

The video ends with a message telling people to ask their doctors about colonoscopies, and “helping Rob and Ryan kick colon cancer’s ass”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Members of the Coldstream Guards leave Wellington Barracks, central London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of the Queen (Ben Birchall/PA)
The music played during the Queen’s procession to her lying in state
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in The Crown (Alex Bailey/Netflix)
The Crown’s Claire Foy pays tribute to ‘incredible monarch’
Irene Papas in 1956 (Pictorial Press/Alamy/PA)
Greece’s Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93
The Queen during a visit to London Fashion Week (Yui Mok/PA)
London Fashion Week boss: The Queen was a big supporter of young creative talent
The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
BBC to livestream Queen lying in state
Lieutenant Colonel Graham Jones (Graham Jones/PA)
Music will act as ‘golden thread of history’ during Queen’s funeral procession
Filming AV Van at the Horn Milk Bar near Errol.
The Horn: Filmmakers flock to iconic A90 snack stop
0
Serena Williams says she will ‘not be relaxing’ after playing final match (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams says she will ‘not be relaxing’ after playing final match
London Fashion Week to go ahead with ‘moments of respect’ for the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
London Fashion Week to go ahead with ‘moments of respect’ for the Queen
Global media outlets announce plans for Queen’s funeral coverage (Paul Childs/PA)
Global media outlets announce plans for coverage of Queen’s funeral

More from The Courier

Alan Adsley raped three women in Kirkcaldy.
Former paratrooper jailed for sickening series of Fife rapes
Lynn Anderson from Dundee is in Memorial Antalya Hospital, Turkey.
Dundee woman who fell seriously ill on holiday in Turkey facing 'long road to…
0
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Carphin House at Luthrie, Fife.
Carphin House director in court accused of ignoring weddings ban at Fife venue
Glover Street, Perth. Image: Google.
Police go door to door after serious assault in Perth