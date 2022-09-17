Richard Osman escapes Saturday Kitchen’s food hell in programme nod to Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Richard Osman escapes Saturday Kitchen’s food hell in programme nod to Queen

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 11.50am
Richard Osman (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Richard Osman (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

TV presenter and author Richard Osman escaped facing his food hell as he appeared on Saturday Kitchen as the audience was instead given the choice to decide on two of his favourite dishes due to the “mood of the nation”.

The popular BBC show, hosted by chef Matt Tebbutt, normally has the audience voting for dishes a guest either has as their heaven or their hell – but this week, the choice was between two favourites.

As the programme kicked off, Tebbutt said to Osman: “Now Richard, usually you know how this works, usually at the end of the show you’re facing food heaven and food hell, but with the mood of the nation, this week we’re going to let the audience decide on two of your favourite dishes.”

Former Pointless presenter Osman chose as his two dishes a ham and cheese toastie, and a pasta dish he said he’d recently tried in Italy while on holiday called cacio e pepe.

He explained his choices saying: “I love a cheese and ham toastie, is there a way to chef-ify that? If there is, I’ll bet you find it – bung a bit of fennel on it or something.

Saturday Kitchen guests
Osman appeared on Saturday Kitchen (BBC)

“And then this summer I was in Italy and we had a dish called cacio e pepe, and I had absolutely no idea what it was, right, but I really liked it, so I’d love you to maybe make that and then I’ll see what it is.”

Tebbutt explained the choices to viewers, saying: “It’s down to you guys at home”, whether he made his “next level ham and cheese toastie” which he said was based on a Sicilian sandwich recipe, or the second dish, a chicken milanese served with cacio e pepe.

Cacio e pepe is pasta “tossed with butter and black pepper sauce, parmesan and pecorino, that’s basically it, it couldn’t be more simple or more delicious,” Tebbutt said.

Osman, 51, announced in April this year that he was stepping back from Pointless after nearly 13 years on the BBC show, having co-hosted the programme alongside Alexander Armstrong, since it debuted in 2009.

The TV star said he was leaving to focus on his writing, with his debut novel, The Thursday Murder Club, published in September 2020.

It became a bestseller, with its global film rights later snapped up by Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Entertainment.

A sequel, The Man Who Died Twice, was published in September last year, with the third of the four Thursday Murder Club books, The Bullet That Missed, out now.

Appearing alongside Osman on Saturday Morning were chef Ravneet Gill, MasterChef: The Professionals judge Anna Haugh, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and wine expert Olly Smith.

Dishes cooked included Haugh’s “take on Gleneagles pate”, a dish thought to have been a favourite of the Queen’s, with a recipe using “smoked salmon, trout and mackerel with fresh dill and lemon”, and also a “winter-warming apple and blackberry crumble” from Fearnley-Whittingstall.

Gill previously baked for the King at a charity function and said on the show she was making “mini versions of the cake I made for King Charles, small, Victoria sponges”.

Osman ended up having Matt’s Ultimate Ham and Cheese Toastie made for him as 61% of votes decided his food fate.

