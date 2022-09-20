Love Islander Jacques O’Neill offered way back into rugby league

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Islander Jacques O’Neill offered way back into rugby league

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 12.47pm
Former Love Island contestant Jacques O'Neill (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill has been offered a way back into rugby league.

Cumbria have reached out to the Barrow-born former Castleford hooker, who quit the game earlier this year to take part in the ITV2 reality show but left after 37 days, citing mental health reasons.

Castleford still retain the 23-year-old’s registration but he has been offered the chance to represent his county against Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up match at Workington on October 7.

Love Island 2021
(ITV)

Cumbria coach Paul Crarey told BBC Radio Cumbria: “Jacques is definitely a Cumbrian and he would be an option if he wanted to play.

“He would probably bring people in to watch and raise the profile of Cumbrian rugby league.”

O’Neill joined the most recent series of Love Island as a “bombshell” and quickly coupled up with Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne.

Their relationship became strained after it was revealed he kissed Cheyanne Kerr while Thorne was away in rival villa Casa Amor.

He spent a number of days attempting to win her back before announcing he was leaving the villa as he needed to “get back to himself”.

Before deciding to leave the show, O’Neill came close to having a physical argument with new bombshell Adam Collard who wanted to pursue Thorne.

Thorne later paired up with Collard and they finished fifth in the dating series.

After leaving the villa, O’Neill spoke about being diagnosed with ADHD and also confirmed he had begun therapy.

However, he was also accused by fellow contestant Remi Lambert of bullying behaviour while inside the villa, and subsequently apologised if his actions had “caused offence”.

